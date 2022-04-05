Hype House member reveals she’s been “kicked out” already

Social media sensation Renata Ri has revealed she’s been kicked out of the TikTok famous Hype House after fans flooded her comment section asking whether or not she was still with the group.

19-year-old Renata Ri has amassed over 19.2 million followers on TikTok, with an added 1.3 million fans on Instagram.

With content consisting of lifestyle and POV, the star constantly pushes over a million views on each of her videos, consistently making her one of the top trending TikTokers.

After joining the Hype House in December of 2021, Ri recently revealed to fans she was “kicked out” of the group after only being with the collective for a few months.

(Click here if TikTok fails to load)

TikTok star Renata Ri “kicked out” of Hype House

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Ri posted a TikTok titled “when you don’t know how to dance,” where fans flooded her comment section asking whether or not she was still part of the group.

Advertisement

One fan asked “You are not in Hype House anymore?” to which Ri replied with “yep I got kicked out.”

Read More: TikToker goes viral after hot air balloon ride ends in disaster

An unnamed source close to Hype House manager Thomas Petrou revealed to Dexerto that the two allegedly had a falling out after Ri got into a fight with one of the Hype Houses’ newer members, Tabitha Watosh, causing Petrou to kick her out.

(Click here if Instagram fails to load)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

Fans responding to the drama on TikTok and Instagram though, don’t seem surprised by the development.

“She definitely deserved it but I wanna know if there was a reason bc Thomas didn’t seem to care about her being problematic so,” one commenter said.

Advertisement

“She was introduced as a new member idk why she participated so little tho,” another replied, while a further comment read “I was wondering why we never saw her in any content.”

Ri’s announcement comes just days after Hype House announced their new lineup as well.