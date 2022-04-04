TikToker goes viral after hot air balloon ride ends in disaster

A TikToker’s first experience riding in a hot air balloon is going viral for all the wrong reasons after his trip in the sky ended in a chaotic desert crash.

Hot air balloons can be one of the wildest methods of transportation and one that you rarely ever see, but can you imagine crashing while riding one?

That’s exactly what happened to TikToker ‘nicktokk’ when he was soaring up in the sky above San Diego County.

While Nick along with his fellow riders enjoyed the scenery, sunset, and nice mountains in the distance, things quickly went array when the winds picked up.

TikToker’s hot air balloon ride ends with brutal crash

At first, the TokTok began with Nick all smiles enjoying the trip, but once the winds increased in intensity, it was time to brace for impact.

“Hang on! Hang on!” the pilot yelled as the balloon headed to the desert below. “Hang on everybody, stay in the basket, in the basket with me. Hang on!”

For about 12 straight seconds, Nick, the pilot, and other passengers hung on for dear life as the balloon skid across the desert in a dangerous crash landing.

Luckily, however, the TikToker was okay and captioned his video indicating such, asking the site not to delete the clip.

“TikTok, we are all okay. Don’t delete,” he wrote and further praised the pilot in the comments. “The pilot was very good and handled it perfectly.”

Since first uploading the video on April 2, it has gone viral, amassing over 4.1 million views.

Many users gave props to the TikToker for managing to keep his cool and continue filming despite being in such a wild situation that could have ended much, much worse.