How to watch PogChamps 3 Chess tournament with xQc, Pokimane, and more

Published: 20/Feb/2021 22:11 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 22:13

by Bill Cooney
pogchamps 3 chess xqc pokimane
Chess.com

Chess Mr Beast Pokimane xQc

Some of the biggest names on the internet have come together yet again to test their chess skills in the PogChamps 3 tournament, and we’ve got everything you need to know to catch all the action.

Chess definitely isn’t the first game most people think of when it comes to streamers like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel or Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, but those two, along with Mr Beast, and more are all going at it the PogChamps 3 tournament for all the bragging rights.

The field is split up into 4 groups all consisting of celebrities, influencers, and streamers. Along with pride, there’s also $100,000 in prize money on the line as well, so let’s get into all of the details.

Pogchamps 3 players and groups

Chess.com
Chess GM and streamer Hikaru will be one of the hosts.

Each group consists of four players each representing a different seed. Things start out in Group Play, before the Quarterfinals start on February 23 with the top three from each group advancing. The Grand Finals will happen on Sunday, February 28.

The full list of participants is down below, including streamers, YouTubers, and even a few celebrities like Rainn Wilson (AKA Dwight from The Office). That means if we want to see an xQc vs. Dwight match, both will have to make it out of the Group Stage.

Seed Group A Group B Group C Group D
1 Sardoche xQc Rainn Wilson Ludwig
2 BenjyFishy Daniel Negreanu Logic MoistCr1tikal
3 Neeko Pokimane Tubbo MrBeast
4 Myth Rubius Michelle Khare CodeMiko

How to watch PogChamps 3

If you have a particular streamer you want to watch, you can check out when they’re playing and tune in to their channel based on the full schedule listed on Chess.com. Otherwise, you can watch the main tournament stream on Twitch or YouTube which will cover all the big action:

Twitch

YouTube

PogChamps 3 Final Standings & winnings

Like we mentioned earlier PogChamps 3 wraps up with the Grand Finals on February 28. We’ll list the final standing for each player below as they become available, along with their winnings from the $100,000 purse:

Group Stage: 16 players, $8,000 prize pool.

  • Each group stage winner (4 total) wins a $2,000 prize

Championship Bracket: 8 players, $60,000 prize pool

  • Chess.com PogChamps Winner: $20,000
  • 2nd Place: $12,000
  • Semifinalist (2): $6,000
  • Quarterfinalist (4): $4,000

Consolation Bracket: 8 players, $32,000 prize pool 

  • 1st Place: $7,000
  • 2nd Place: $5,000
  • Semifinalist (2): $4,000
  • Quarterfinalist (4): $3,000
Entertainment

YouTuber Kavos conducts tense interview with Dream amid John Swan drama

Published: 20/Feb/2021 21:35 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 21:37

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Kavos/Instagram: Dream

Dream youtube

Commentary YouTuber Kavos sat down with Dream for a dramatic interview following the mysterious content creator’s latest spat with John Swan.

The thirty-minute interview, which Kavos says is the first part of a two-part interview, addresses Dream’s latest controversy with fellow content creator John Swan, wherein the former accused the latter of changing his Discord profile.

Although the two initially resolved the spat privately, when Dream brought the drama up in a subreddit, in which he alleged that Swan said “sexual stuff” and “used the n-word” while pretending to be him, John hit back and accused Dream of “smearing” him.

Swan has always maintained that his account was hacked by a child after he left his computer logged on, but Dream has remained sceptical. However, in his interview entitled “Asking Dream VERY Tough Questions,” Kavos  interrogated the anonymous content creator over his belief that Swan mimicked him on Discord.

Claiming that Dream’s belief it was Swan is “ridiculous and crazy,” and that his argument was based off “bull**** points and grammar points,” Kavos suggested that Dream’s audience are naive and would believe anything the content creator said.

He also argues that people should wait to see what John Swan has to say about the drama before drawing any conclusions about the situation.

How did Dream’s fans respond to the interview?

Dream’s fans had a mixed response to Kavos’ pull-no-punches interview method. One Dream fan on YouTube praised the interview, saying:

“Honestly, I respect Dream for being brave enough to go on interview with commentary channels, let alone Kavos of all channels. Kavos is a known Dream disbeliever so I respect the courage to come on and talk with him. And mad respect for Kavos for not pulling a single punch when asking his questions, he stuck to his opinion and didn’t just sugar coat things when Dream would defend himself. Kavos was professional and was trying to truly get to the bottom of it all.”

However, other fans were unimpressed by the interview, with one fan on YouTube accusing Kavos of “attacking Dream at his weakest points.”

Soon after the interview was uploaded, Dream fans uncovered a problematic Tweet Kavos made in 2016. Retweeting Kavos’ offensive Tweet, which uses the homophobic slur ‘f****t’, the fan said: “Kavos is homophobic so don’t support him!”

In response to the allegations, Kavos accused “Dream stans” of making up a “false narrative.” “I support everyone no matter what sexuality,” he said in a Tweet. “I’ve never been homophobic and the use of one word five years ago doesn’t make that true.”

Claiming that fans only uncovered the Tweets because they were unhappy with his interview with Dream, Kavos said that he “respects the Dream stans who aren’t throwing around false claims just because I got an interview with him.”