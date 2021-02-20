How to watch PogChamps 3 Chess tournament with xQc, Pokimane, and more

Some of the biggest names on the internet have come together yet again to test their chess skills in the PogChamps 3 tournament, and we’ve got everything you need to know to catch all the action.

Chess definitely isn’t the first game most people think of when it comes to streamers like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel or Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, but those two, along with Mr Beast, and more are all going at it the PogChamps 3 tournament for all the bragging rights.

The field is split up into 4 groups all consisting of celebrities, influencers, and streamers. Along with pride, there’s also $100,000 in prize money on the line as well, so let’s get into all of the details.

Pogchamps 3 players and groups

Each group consists of four players each representing a different seed. Things start out in Group Play, before the Quarterfinals start on February 23 with the top three from each group advancing. The Grand Finals will happen on Sunday, February 28.

The full list of participants is down below, including streamers, YouTubers, and even a few celebrities like Rainn Wilson (AKA Dwight from The Office). That means if we want to see an xQc vs. Dwight match, both will have to make it out of the Group Stage.

Seed Group A Group B Group C Group D 1 Sardoche xQc Rainn Wilson Ludwig 2 BenjyFishy Daniel Negreanu Logic MoistCr1tikal 3 Neeko Pokimane Tubbo MrBeast 4 Myth Rubius Michelle Khare CodeMiko

How to watch PogChamps 3

If you have a particular streamer you want to watch, you can check out when they’re playing and tune in to their channel based on the full schedule listed on Chess.com. Otherwise, you can watch the main tournament stream on Twitch or YouTube which will cover all the big action:

Twitch

YouTube

PogChamps 3 Final Standings & winnings

Like we mentioned earlier PogChamps 3 wraps up with the Grand Finals on February 28. We’ll list the final standing for each player below as they become available, along with their winnings from the $100,000 purse:

Group Stage: 16 players, $8,000 prize pool.

Each group stage winner (4 total) wins a $2,000 prize

Championship Bracket: 8 players, $60,000 prize pool

Chess.com PogChamps Winner: $20,000

2nd Place: $12,000

Semifinalist (2): $6,000

Quarterfinalist (4): $4,000

Consolation Bracket: 8 players, $32,000 prize pool