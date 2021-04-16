How to watch 100 Thieves CashApp Pay Day stream - Dexerto

100 Thieves are giving away a total of $450,000 to fans during their highly anticipated CashApp Pay Day stream, and we’ve got all the info on how to watch and get in on the action yourself.

Being a multi-million dollar international esports brand like 100 Thieves wouldn’t be possible without their loyal fans, so, in an effort to give back, the org is handing out $450,000 in total prizes during an upcoming streaming event called Cash App Pay Day.

According to CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, the Pay Day will be “the biggest live event we’ve ever hosted here at 100 Thieves,’ so, let’s take a look at exactly when it’s happening, how to watch, and what kind of payout you could walk away with.

Advertisement

When is the 100 Thieves Cash App Pay Day stream?

We're excited to announce #CashAppPayDay on 4/20! A day of live programming featuring a live CouRage & Nadeshot Show, musical guests, the biggest @CashApp Trivia show yet and one epic game of Uno, featuring 21 top content creators. Find out more at: https://t.co/5qFqHwZkWv pic.twitter.com/ZsHhq8GCRa — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 14, 2021

The Pay Day stream will kick off on April 20 at 1 PM PST, or 4 PM EST/8 PM GMT for those of us not on the west coast. There’s been no solid indication for how long it will run, but with multiple events, we’d plan on it running for several hours at least.

Read More: How 100 Thieves Made their comeback in the Valorant Champions Tour

They won’t be giving out the full $450,000 all at once though, so don’t worry there. With multiple segments like UNO and a Bitcoin giveaway planned, there should be plenty of time on 4/20 to tune in.

How to watch the 100 Thieves Cash App Pay Day stream

When April 20 finally arrives the Pay Day stream will happen on Cash App’s official Twitch channel, not 100 Thieves, so be sure not to get the two confused when the big day gets here. To make things even more convenient, you’ll find the official stream embedded below:

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

100 Thieves Cash App Pay Day schedule

The Pay Day event will feature some of the biggest streamers on Twitch and YouTube and it all starts with a countdown and musical performance by Twitch streamer 24k Brown Magic.

After that, a live episode of the CouRage and Nadeshot show will take place, and then we’ll get to the good stuff: the $450,000 giveaway.

First, $100,000 in Bitcoin will be awarded during a special edition of Cash App Trivia. All the rewards during the Pay Day event will be in BTC. So, if you’re into cryptocurrency or looking to start you won’t want to miss it.

For the big finale there will be a $350,000 UNO “Championship” featuring 16 teams made up of big-name streamers on Twitch and YouTube. If fans are able to correctly vote on who will win the UNO tournament, they’ll split a $100,000 “Bitcoin prize.”

Advertisement

The full schedule of events is listed down below:

Countdown/Musical Performance by 24K Brown Magic Courage & Nadeshot Show Musical Performance by Harry Mack $100k Bitcoin edition of #CashAppTrivia $350k UNO Championship

100 Thieves have put on Cash App events before, but none that even came close to giving away $450,000, and in Bitcoin — which could end up being worth even more after a while.

Considering the 100 Thieves team facility is called the ‘Cash App Compound’ and the relationship between the two companies, the April 20 Pay Day event likely won’t be the last one we see.