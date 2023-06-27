How to use TikTok’s new mute feature

Have you ever opened your TikTok app only to be startled by the noise from the first video? TikTok has your back as they’ve now released a new feature where users can open the app and have the videos muted. Here’s how you can use it.

You never know what to expect when you open the TikTok app. It might be a calm ASMR video or it might be someone taking part in a viral trend.

To prevent users from being startled by the audio, TikTok has now released a new feature that allows users to open the app on mute and then turn the volume back up when they want to.

This is a great feature for scrolling the app with people sleeping around you, or just don’t want the people around you to know what you’re watching.

But how do you use the new feature? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to open TikTok on mute

If you want your TikTok to open with the videos on mute, here’s how you do it.

Open the TikTok app

app Go to your profile

Click the three lines on the top right corner

on the top right corner Click on the “Settings and Privacy” button

button Scroll down to Content and Display and tap the Playback button

and tap the button Turn on the alternative that says “Open TikTok on Mute”

How to unmute TikTok

If you have turned on TikTok’s mute setting, just tap on the screen when you want a video to unmute.

If you’d like to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can take a look at our other guides here:

