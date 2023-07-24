How to unlock the Butterflies Lens on Snapchat

The Butterflies Lens is one of the most popular filters available on the Snapchat app. Here’s how you can unlock it.

Snapchat is known for its unique features, including augmented reality (AR) filters, also known as lenses, which can completely transform users’ photos and videos.

These filters turn ordinary snaps into lively, immersive, and playful creations, and they’re popular for personalizing your content and making it stand out.

The Butterflies Lens is just one of the many engaging AR lenses available on the platform. It augments your selfies with a flock of colorful, fluttering butterflies, providing a vibrant effect that can be shared with friends or added to your story. So, how do you unlock this filter? Here’s everything to know.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

How to get the Butterflies Lens on Snapchat

Unlocking Snapchat lenses can seem challenging if you are new to the app or unfamiliar with the process. However, the procedure is straightforward and easy to follow once you understand the steps. To unlock the Butterflies Lens, just do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Tap the filter icon. Swipe up to reveal more filters. Type ‘Butterfly Lens’ into the search bar. Find the lens, and press on it.

Another way you can unlock it is by using the Snapcode image below:

Snapchat

All you need to do is open the Snapchat app on your smartphone. Then, point the camera at the Snapcode and take a photo of it. Snapchat will now scan the image and open the link automatically, giving you access to the Butterflies Lens.

