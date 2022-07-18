How to do TikTok’s symbol name trend

Georgina Smith . 1 hour ago

TikTok users are transforming their names into a series of symbols as part of a new trend, to use as their display names or phone wallpapers — here’s how to try it out for yourself.

The popularity of short-form video app TikTok doesn’t appear as though it will lessen any time soon, as more users join every day to partake in some of the app’s biggest trends and challenges, and to browse the huge range of content on the app.

New trends are popping up just about every day, and while some of them can be done using the tools available on TikTok itself, sometimes you’ll need to use a third-party tool to join in on the fun.

The ‘symbol name’ trend has proven to be quite popular throughout June and July, and sees users turning their name, or the name of someone else, into a series of symbols. These symbols are then used as their display name or wallpaper so that it acts as more of an inside reference.

How to do the ‘symbol name’ trend on TikTok

This trend is super easy to do, however, you will need to go to a third-party website in order to transfer a name into symbols. Simply follow these instructions:

Head to ‘symbolq on telegram2’ on InstaFonts, which you can access here. In the left or top box, type the name you want to turn into symbols. The symbol name will automatically appear in the right box. Copy it, and then paste it wherever you want to use it. This could be on TikTok as a caption or a display name.

This is a super easy trend to do, and some users are garnering thousands of likes for showcasing what they’ve done with their symbol name.