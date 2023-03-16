With winter Love Island UK 2023 over, applications are open for 2023’s summer season — if you want a chance at entering the Love Island villa, here’s how to apply.

Love Island is one of the most popular reality dating franchises, with each series seeing a group of singles enter a luxury villa with the hopes of finding love.

2023’s UK winter series ran from January to March, with weeks worth of drama and romance entertaining viewers across the world each night.

But fans won’t have to wait long for the next season of the show, with the summer series, Series 10, set to air around June this year.

Article continues after ad

If you want a chance at entering the Love Island villa, you can apply for the next series now. Here’s how.

How to apply for summer Love Island 2023

You can apply to be on the next series of Love Island through ITV using this online form.

Before you can complete the application form, you will need to read through and accept the eligibility requirements, terms and conditions, and privacy notice.

There is currently no set closing date for applications, with ITV stating that they will remain open until they announce a closing date on the Love Island website. So, if you want to apply, it’s best to do it as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

What are the requirements to get on Love Island?

In order to appear on Love Island UK, you must be at least 18 years old at the date of your application.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You also must have, or be prepared to get, a passport that is valid until at least six months after the programme end date, and which is also less than 10 years old. You also must be eligible to travel to the countries that are specified.

You will need to be able to participate in the show for a minimum of ten consecutive weeks. You also can’t be employed by, or have a live-in-partner or immediate relative that works for Motion, the Broadcaster, or any company owned by ITV plc.

Article continues after ad

Do you get paid to do Love Island?

Yes, Love Island contestants do get paid, with reports ranging from a sum of £250 to £375 a week. However, the exact figure is unclear.

The winning couple is also usually awarded prize money, with Series 9’s winners receiving £50,000.

For more Love Island news and updates, check out our page here.