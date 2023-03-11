When is Love Island Season 10? Everything we know

Love Island UK fans are already looking forward to Season 10 of the show, which will no doubt have plenty of romance and drama to keep viewers entertained for weeks — here’s everything we know about the show so far.

Love Island is a hugely popular reality dating show which sees a group of singles enters a luxury villa in the hopes of finding love.

The UK series is at the end of its ninth season, which aired from January to March, but don’t worry, there will still be a season of Love Island UK in the summer of 2023.

Here’s everything we know so far about the 10th series of Love Island UK.

When is summer Love Island UK 2023?

There is currently no confirmed start date for Love Island Series 10. However, previous summer seasons of the show have started around the start of June, so it is likely that the 2023 summer series of Love Island UK will also start in June.

Are there two Love Island seasons airing in 2023?

Yes, there are set to be two series of Love Island in 2023. One series is airing from January to March, and the other series is expected to air around June.

Will there be a Love Island All-Stars season?

In February, it was reported that Love Island was in talks to make an All-Stars season for the 10th series. This would, if true, see cast members from previous seasons return to the villa in the hopes of finding love.

However, this has not been officially announced yet.

Who will host Love Island Season 10?

Fans loved watching presenter Maya Jama host Love Island series 9, and many are hoping that the star will return for 2023’s summer season. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

We will continue to update this page as we hear more about Love Island Season 10.