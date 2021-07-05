How much Dr Disrespect’s insane gaming PC costs

Twitch superstar Dr Disrespect has shocked his fans by revealing his brand new PC live on stream, with a flashy trailer and a hefty price tag to boot.

As one of the biggest content creators today, Doc spared no expense in designing his state-of-the-art gaming rig.

During a broadcast on May 20, members of the Champions Club were given some details on how to catch up with the top dog as Doc showed off a number of parts for his latest build.

As ever, fans couldn’t help but think about how much it will have cost to assemble. After all, we could all do with a bit more speed, violence, and momentum in our gaming lives.

So, while he never gave an exact figure during the stream, we thought we would do some digging and put together an estimated cost of the gaming computer – and it’s much higher than the average player’s, that’s for sure!

How much does Dr Disrespect’s PC cost?

Using PC Part Picker, we calculated an estimate that should be pretty accurate. The CPU alone, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 39990x, will set you back a staggering $3,500, which shows you the type of ballpark the Two-Time is playing in. In total, taking into account the Aventum X case, Double RTX 2080Ti’s, and everything else included – you’re looking at about $10,000 for the entire thing.

“I wish I was prepared to show this,” he said after revealing a few photos of it, before playing a promotional trailer for everybody to see.

It’s difficult to work out the exact price, as there is a custom water loop and we don’t know what power supply is running it all. But for something like this, a power supply of at least 1500W would be needed, and other extras will mount onto the price as well.

Dr Disrespect’s custom PC specs

CPU: AMD Threadripper 3990X 2.9 GHz 64-Core

AMD Threadripper 3990X 2.9 GHz 64-Core MOBO: Asus ROG ZENITH II EXTREME ALPHA EATX sTRX4

Asus ROG ZENITH II EXTREME ALPHA EATX sTRX4 GPU: 2x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB

2x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V 256 GB (8 x 32 GB) DDR4

G.Skill Ripjaws V 256 GB (8 x 32 GB) DDR4 SSD: 2x Samsung 970 Evo 2TB NVME

2x Samsung 970 Evo 2TB NVME Case: Aventum X

Aventum X Case Fan: 14x Corsair ML140 PRO RGB

It was put together for him by Digital Storm, a boutique computer manufacturer based in the United States, and he wanted to thank them for their work during the broadcast.

He said: “Digital Storm, firm handshakes. I mean the craftsmanship. When I took it out the box, I said… Who am I kidding? I’m like a little kid. Any sort of tech I take out of the box I’m gonna be excited but man, I was really, really excited about this one. Craftsmanship is kind of nutty.”

While that might sound like a hefty price to pay for messing around on a few video games, it could be argued that nobody really does it better than Dr Disrespect in terms of stream quality, production, and excitement.

None of that would be made possible to livestream without the best of the best unit in place to pull it off. So, he went out and got himself exactly that.