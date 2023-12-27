How many songs does Taylor Swift have?

Taylor Swift has amassed an impressive songbook over her extensive career. But how many songs does she have?

The power of confessional songwriting lies at the heart of Taylor Swift’s work. There’s a reason her Eras Tour was a blockbuster, and the accompanying concert film shattered the box office. Swifties have gravitated toward her because the singer writes so deeply about her life.

Whether we’re talking about early hits like “Our Song” and “Love Story” or much later entries like “You’re on Your Own, Kid” and “Karma,” Swift knows how to tell a potent story about life, love, heartache, and redemption. When she’s not writing explicitly about her own life, she’s imagining the lives of others, as she does on albums like Folklore.

Throughout her career, she has probed into human existence and what it means to be alive. Even many of her biggest hits — including but not limited to “I Knew You Were Trouble.,” “Cruel Summer,” and “Style” — have delved into the deepest parts of human emotion.

From how she carves out melodies to her thoughtful turns of phrase, Swift’s songwriting finds inspiration in Joni Mitchell and Carole King.

Youtube: Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is the defining songwriter of her generation

Across ten original albums, Taylor Swift has written some of the greatest pop songs of all time. She’s charted the waters of indie, pop, and country and etched her stories with incisiveness and clarity. There’s nary an emotional stone left unturned in her songwriting sphere, owed to her willingness to be raw and honest about herself.

In total, Taylor Swift has released 243 songs, and that includes covers. As of this writing, Swift has issued Taylor’s Versions of Speak Now, 1989, Red, and Fearless, and each contains vault tracks that bolster the already immense song tally.

The singer-songwriter is a force of powerful storytelling. It’s hard to tell where she could go from here, but she is unequivocally destined for even greater songwriting heights.

