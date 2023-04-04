“Hot” teacher joins OnlyFans after coworkers reported her for dress code violations

An OnlyFans model has revealed how she quit her job as a teacher after being constantly reported over her wardrobe.

Yet another teacher-turned-OnlyFans star is making headlines, but this time it’s not for making content in class on students’ desks.

36-year-old Courtney Tillia says she’s making more money through OnlyFans now than she ever did as a teacher, but life wasn’t always easy dealing with what she called “hot privilege.”

According to the OnlyFans star, her career as a teacher was filled with multiple difficulties despite her best efforts to just do her job like normal.

Teacher joins OnlyFans after being reprimanded

Speaking with The Scottish Sun, Tillia recalled how her looks were often discussed in meetings or events with personnel and families.

“Here I am ready to discuss my students’ progress and the work they’re doing and a meeting starts with, ‘I just can’t believe you’re a teacher,’” she said.

Tillia also claimed that she was a fun teacher and despite trying her best to avoid any revealing attire by wearing the same outfits as others, her jealous coworkers would report her.

Instagram/thecourtneytillia Courtney Tillia was reported by coworkers when she was a teacher.

“I would often get called into HR to address my attire, even though I wore the same clothes as other teachers for who they didn’t have an issue with,” she explained.

The model would end up quitting her job teaching special needs students in 2016 to work in fitness before eventually joining OnlyFans.

She says she’s made more in four years on OnlyFans than she would have if she taught high school for 25 years. Not a bad pay raise at all!

Tillia isn’t the only former teacher to join OnlyFans. Notably, two were fired just recently for making content at school while another uses her past career to her advantage offering up “report cards” for loyal subscribers.