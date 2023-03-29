Hasbulla under fire for allegedly abusing cat in YouTube video

Popular influencer Hasbulla is under fire after a YouTube video of him surfaced on Twitter showing him allegedly abusing his cat.

Over the last few years, Hasbulla has become one of the most popular influencers surrounding the UFC thanks to his role as an ambassador for the company.

He’s also regularly pictured alongside UFC President Dana White on social media and regularly shows off his cat in videos on YouTube.

Critics think that a recently uploaded video went a bit too far, however, sparking backlash across social media due to how Hasbulla treated his cat.

Hasbulla under fire for alleged animal abuse

On March 28, A Twitter user uploaded a screen recording that showed Hasbulla’s YouTube channel before pivoting to the recently uploaded video. From what we could find, the video on the Russian influencers channel appears to have been deleted.

In the video, Hasbulla appears to pull on his cats ear and smack its head.

As the tweet went viral, an increasing number of people took to the replies to share their thoughts about the video and most of them are not happy.

One critic wrote: “This is offensive and needs taking down. Anyone defending it has different values to a real person. RSPCA needs a look. Weird.”

“He deserves a spartan kick for that! Poor cat looks terrified,” another user replied.

A third user commented: “This made me so fucking sad. I need to rescue this cat.”

However, not everyone thought Hasbulla was in the wrong.

“It’s not that serious,” one user replied.

“How do you know the cats not a d*ck,” another asked.

Hasbulla has yet to respond publicly to the backlash, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.