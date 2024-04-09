Hasbulla went viral in 2021 after expertly imitating UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading fans to wonder if the two are related.

Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov rose to internet fame in 2021 after several of his TikTok videos went viral. He even earned the nickname of “Mini Khabib” from UFC fans.

The nickname is in reference to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov — both Khabib and Hasbulla hail from Dagestan, Russia.

The undefeated fighter appeared in multiple videos with Hasbulla over the past few years, spawning the question from some fans: Are the two related?

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov related to Hasbulla?

No. Although the two come from the same place in Russia, and fans refer to Hasbulla as “Mini Khabib,” they are not related.

Why is Hasbulla so famous?

Hasbulla’s claim to fame is a series of viral TikTok and YouTube videos that show him mimicking UFC fighter mannerisms, including his most popular video centered around Khabib.

Hasbulla currently has 1.2 million followers on TikTok and has appeared at several live UFC events as an honorary guest. His fans love the humorous tone of his videos.

Why is Hasbulla so small?

Hasbulla suffers from Dwarfism, a disease brought on by growth hormone deficiencies in the body. As a result, Hasbulla stands at 3’4” and weighs 40 pounds at 21 years of age.