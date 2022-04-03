Jake Paul called out by former boxing world champ promising knockout win

Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev is up to take on Jake Paul inside the boxing ring, but he wants to get at least one fight under his belt first.

As Jake Paul has continued to make waves in the world of boxing, plenty of big names have weighed on his fights, while many have stated that they’re willing to take him on at some point.

After taking down Tyron Woodley in his last outing, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has got some pretty lofty ambitions for his boxing career – which includes taking on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at some point, and also wanting to retire from the sport with an undefeated 10-0 record.

While he’s proven his punching power against MMA stars, many fans – and Jake himself – are eager to see him take on a ‘real’ boxer, somebody who has dedicated their life to the sport. And, well, he’s got another former champion throwing their hat into the ring to take up that mantel.

The latest acknowledgment comes from Sergey Kovalev, who has stepped into the ring with modern greats like Canelo and Andre Ward, and holds a 34-4-1 record. The Krusher is making his return to the ring after a three-year hiatus and was asked by TMZ Sports if he’d like to mix it up with Jake Paul at any point.

“Fight with Jake Paul? I’m ready,” Kovalev told TMZ Sports. “And I would knock him out. Anytime, just let me make my comeback fight, and then we can do any fight.”

The former light heavyweight king reiterated that he’s first got to deal with Tervel Pulev in his comeback fight but then “yes, yes” he’d be open to a fight with the social media star.

Most recently, Jake has tried to get under the skin of Conor McGregor and the UFC, urging the Irishman to take him on. Though, Dana White has questioned if there is too big a weight difference.

Kovalev, as a former light heavyweight fighter, is closer to Jake’s normal 190lbs but would still be taking a step up. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.