Hasbulla arrested after “unbridled wedding fun” in Russia

Internet star and UFC fighter Hasbulla Magomedov has reportedly been arrested in Russia following celebrating his friend’s wedding.

20-year-old Hasbulla has reportedly been arrested in his hometown of Dagestan in Russia after being caught in a traffic disorder.

He had been celebrating a friend’s wedding, when the celebrations reportedly went a bit too far, and resulting in authorities attending the scene.

Why was Hasbulla arrested?

According to reports, Hasbulla and friends blocked a main road in order to do donuts.

Dagestan’s Internal Affairs Ministry shared footage following the arrest on their Telegram channel.

It wrote: “Unbridled wedding fun in Dagestan is known to many and far beyond the borders of the republic.

“In the absence of other ways of entertainment, such a primitive option is still extremely popular – blocking roads for other road users, burning rubber, smashing cars against each other and many other features that, in fact, have nothing to do with the celebration.

“All participants of ‘wedding emotions’, as they themselves call it, were taken to the police, and in relation to them, employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan drew up administrative protocols for all violations.”

Since his arrest, Hasbulla apologized for the incident on social media and confirmed it wasn’t him driving.

He tweeted: “That won’t happen again, people we apologize. We had to answer for it a little bit. I wasn’t driving either.”

Twitter is filled with #freebulla

As the news of his possible arrest got out on social media, Hasbulla’s Twitter accounts started to tweet “#freebulla” before revealing new merchandise. New t-shirts have been made available to buy on Hasbulla’s merchandise website with photos of him behind bars being printed on them.

In response to the news of his arrest, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts. One person wrote: “For traffic violations in RUSSIA?! I didn’t even know they had traffic laws… #FreeBulla”

“I thought the parade by car was a wedding tradition in Dagestan. I am very sad to see you arrested. #FreeBulla,” a second user wrote.

A third added: “bruh no way hasbulla got locked up… #FreeBulla.”

The internet star first became popular in 2020 when he started to post photos and videos of himself on his Instagram page ‘hasbulla_’. The clips quickly got hundreds of thousands of views with people being shocked at how young he looks.

His fame soon went on to stretch over other social media pages, including TikTok, where he’s since been appearing on a lot of people’s FYP as his following has grown. As of May 2023, he has 9 million followers on Instagram and 668.3 thousand followers on TikTok.