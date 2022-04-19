Kim Kardashian gets Roblox ‘experience’ developer banned after appearance on The Kardashians

After a 20-year stint on Keeping up with the Kardashians, the new show from the divisive celebrity family has premiered on Hulu, and it’s already a heavily chaotic mess with Kim targeting Roblox right out of the gates.

Kim Kardashian has a way of drumming up press, all the way from shooting into stardom for ‘the tape’ with Ray J. To now, 20 years later, going to war with a Roblox ‘experience’ dev over that same tape.

In the premiere episode of the new show, Kim’s son is excited to show his mom something on Roblox. He giggles while bringing an iPad to the 41-year-old mother of four. Unsure of what she was seeing the child explained it was a game on Roblox.

“Oh it’s a game? Oh then we’re suing them if it’s a game with my name and face.” A threat she clearly followed through with, as the Roblox developer behind the game was banned from the platform by the time the show went to air.

Talking about her experiences surrounding this issue, the multi-billionaire went on to say “I’m the underdog” before declaring “I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground.”

Explaining in greater detail what the game was advertising, Kim said “This is supposed to be unreleased footage from my old tape, this is the last thing I want as a mom, for my past to be brought up 20 years later.”

In response to the issue, parents were concerned about what their children might be getting exposed to on Roblox’s platform, with one Twitter parent commenting “Why I will never allow my children play that game”

In a reply to Polygon, a Roblox spokesperson stated “The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules.”

The statement continued, confirming Roblox had acted swiftly: “The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.”

Reactions to the information have ranged from support of the social media moguls with one user commenting “maybe, just maybe don’t allow stuff like this on a platform where kids play” to skepticism around the authenticity of the reaction:

“Funny how this didn’t come out until after the episode aired. It’s not like these episodes air the day it was filmed. She seemed fine not addressing it until then.”