Hasan calls out 'doppelganger' Spanish Twitch streamer after hilarious rant - Dexerto

Hasan jokingly called out a Spanish Twitch streamer named IlloJuan who made a hilarious rant after his fans told him they looked similar.

Hasan Piker, better known as HasanAbi, has met his match. Not in terms of political commentary, but rather, his appearance. It happened after the fanbase of a Spanish streamer named IlloJuan described the two of them as doppelgangers.

IlloJuan reacted hilariously to the comparison live on stream. Somebody captured a video of it, and it went viral. Eventually, it found its way to Hasan, who watched it live on his stream.

“This guy? This guy me?” said IlloJuan. He pointed to the picture of Hasan. Then, he pointed to himself and flexed his biceps. “I am stronger.” But he didn’t look too convinced about his claim, and neither did Hasan.

“Hey! Hey! Listen,” said Hasan, while jokingly cracking his knuckles. “It’s on-site, mother f**ker.” He sat back and listened to the rest of IlloJuan’s rant.

“No, I mean, with glasses, maybe,” said IlloJuan. “But no, this guy is very strong. He kills me with one punch. Dangerous guy, this guy. What does this guy stream? He seems like he streams Team Fight Tactics.”

“What?” said Hasan, in disbelief. It seems like he thought that was the last game he’d be associated with. His viewers were in stitches, and so was he. They spammed the chat with laughter.

Fortunately, somebody told IlloJuan what he actually streams. “Politics? He streams politics?” he said. “Ah, he speaks about politics, oh okay. Well, yes, with glasses, yes, he’s a smart guy.”

Hassan burst out laughing and stopped the video. He couldn’t get over the fact IlloJuan thought he streamed Team Fight Tactics. “Mother f**ker said Team Fight Tactics, bro. What?” he said.

“I think English [speakers] and Spanish speakers are [coming together on Twitch]. A lot of Spanish streamers are talking about English speaking streamers, too. What’s going on? I mean, listen, I’ve got a big Latina community in my audience too, so.”

Hilarious rants and reactions aside, it seems like Hasan could be on to something here. The two communities have overlapped quite a bit in recent weeks. For example, TheGrefg broke his own viewership record and became a household name among English speakers.

Hasan and his reaction to IlloJuan is another example. Who knows, maybe the two of them will collaborate in a doppelganger steam at some point. Perhaps it’s something their viewers would love to see.