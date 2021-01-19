 Hasan calls out 'doppelganger' Spanish Twitch streamer after hilarious rant - Dexerto
Hasan calls out ‘doppelganger’ Spanish Twitch streamer after hilarious rant

Published: 19/Jan/2021 5:19 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 5:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
hasan doppelganger
Instagram: HasanAbi / Twitch: IlloJuan

Hasan

Hasan jokingly called out a Spanish Twitch streamer named IlloJuan who made a hilarious rant after his fans told him they looked similar.

Hasan Piker, better known as HasanAbi, has met his match. Not in terms of political commentary, but rather, his appearance. It happened after the fanbase of a Spanish streamer named IlloJuan described the two of them as doppelgangers.

IlloJuan reacted hilariously to the comparison live on stream. Somebody captured a video of it, and it went viral. Eventually, it found its way to Hasan, who watched it live on his stream.

hasanabi twitch stream
Twitch: HasanAbi
Hasan streams games, but his priority is to keep viewers updated on major political events.

“This guy? This guy me?” said IlloJuan. He pointed to the picture of Hasan. Then, he pointed to himself and flexed his biceps. “I am stronger.” But he didn’t look too convinced about his claim, and neither did Hasan.

“Hey! Hey! Listen,” said Hasan, while jokingly cracking his knuckles. “It’s on-site, mother f**ker.” He sat back and listened to the rest of IlloJuan’s rant.

“No, I mean, with glasses, maybe,” said IlloJuan. “But no, this guy is very strong. He kills me with one punch. Dangerous guy, this guy. What does this guy stream? He seems like he streams Team Fight Tactics.”

“What?” said Hasan, in disbelief. It seems like he thought that was the last game he’d be associated with. His viewers were in stitches, and so was he. They spammed the chat with laughter.

Fortunately, somebody told IlloJuan what he actually streams.  “Politics? He streams politics?” he said. “Ah, he speaks about politics, oh okay. Well, yes, with glasses, yes, he’s a smart guy.”

Hassan burst out laughing and stopped the video. He couldn’t get over the fact IlloJuan thought he streamed Team Fight Tactics. “Mother f**ker said Team Fight Tactics, bro. What?” he said.

“I think English [speakers] and Spanish speakers are [coming together on Twitch]. A lot of Spanish streamers are talking about English speaking streamers, too. What’s going on? I mean, listen, I’ve got a big Latina community in my audience too, so.”

Hilarious rants and reactions aside, it seems like Hasan could be on to something here. The two communities have overlapped quite a bit in recent weeks. For example, TheGrefg broke his own viewership record and became a household name among English speakers.

Hasan and his reaction to IlloJuan is another example. Who knows, maybe the two of them will collaborate in a doppelganger steam at some point. Perhaps it’s something their viewers would love to see.

LIRIK proposes new Twitch channel to unify top streamers

Published: 19/Jan/2021 3:36

by Brad Norton
Twitch streamer lirik
Twitch / Instagram: lirik

lirik Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid has pitched a new idea that aims to bring all of the biggest personalities together on a unified channel for a good cause. 

LIRIK has long been one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Closing in on three million followers, his channel ranks as one of the most popular on the Amazon-owned platform. Though in an attempt to help Twitch, he’s willing to help build out an entirely new channel.

When streamers end their broadcasts for the day, more often than not, they’ll look to host someone else. From other big names to up and comers, hosting can be a major boost to any given channel. Whether you have 1,000 viewers or 100,000, sending your audience across injects a healthy dose of viewership.

LIRIK wants to see the hosting feature used in a brand new way. Rather than hosting each other for personal gains, the biggest streamers could all have one unified channel to host instead. Here’s how it would work.

With a fresh channel set up, “all big streamers” would drive their viewers over to it. “The whole purpose” of this newfound channel, according to LIRIK, is “to watch ads.” With potentially thousands of viewers all in one place at any given time, ad revenue would be in a constant flow.

All of this cash piling up would then go to charity, LIRIK explained. “Could maybe even show the [money] in real-time. Could bring all audiences together for one goal.”

“Why not?” LIRIK asked. One major host from a single popular streamer could bring in thousands of dollars for charity. Let alone all of the biggest names working together and consistently sending their viewers over to the ad-based channel.

Obviously, viewers wouldn’t be there for the content. No one wants to sit through hours of ads on end. But even one massive host could be enough to make this pitch worthwhile. It turns out that many other big names are right behind LIRIK in supporting the idea.

Twitch ads
Twitch
Could a full channel of Twitch ads be just what the platform needs?

“This is why you get paid the big buckos,” G2 esports owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago replied.

“I love this idea,” popular Destiny 2 streamer ProfessorBroman followed up.

LIRIK made a point that no one would ever actually feature on the channel. Big-name streamers wouldn’t have to promote it or take over the channel in a hosting role. “It is a neutral ground,” he explained. “No one gains clout or anything from the channel. Neutral zone.”

Whether or not Twitch ever gets behind the idea, remains up in the air. It could certainly be a great incentive and a positive space on the streaming platform. 