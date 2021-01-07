Logo
Entertainment

Hasan furious after his Twitch stream is taken offline twice with over 200k viewers

Published: 7/Jan/2021 11:13

by Jacob Hale
hasanabi piker twitch streamer
Instagram: hasandpiker

Share

Hasan Twitch

HasanAbi has become one of the most popular names on Twitch, largely thanks to his political coverage, but on January 6 he grew increasingly frustrated as his stream crashed twice, with over 200,000 viewers at one point.

Hasan’s stream became the biggest on Twitch in November 2020 when the United States presidential election was ongoing, regularly bringing in tens if not hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Now, with the violence and protesting witnessed at Capitol Hill on January 6, Hasan booted up the stream and, of course, the viewers came pouring in to listen to what he had to say, reacting live to the events that were unfolding.

Hasan peaked at over 223,000 viewers, but saw his numbers dwindling as his stream crashed not once, but twice — and he’s suspicious of how it happened.

hasanabi twitch stream
Twitch: HasanAbi
Hasan also does regular gaming streams, but always keeps his viewers updated on the biggest political events occurring.

At first, his OBS crashed, meaning that he had to set it back up and kick the stream up again, properly, so he could carry on with his programming.

That’s not all, though: not long after, his stream key was randomly changed mid-stream, causing him to go offline and have to get going once more.

It’s unclear how exactly the stream key could be changed without he himself changing it. One viewer did say they suspect hackers could be behind it, but Hasan questioned why a hacker’s first instinct would be to change the stream key.

Instead, he says, it would have to be someone with access to the back end of his stream — even positing that it could have been a member of staff at Twitch.

“Changing my stream key is something that someone who does not have direct access to my account would be able to do if they were an admin over at Twitch,” he said. “But if they had direct access to my account, they can literally do whatever the f**k they want.”

Shortly after his stream key was changed for a second time and he had to reboot the stream, Hasan was clearly incensed at what was happening, saying that “someone over at Twitch keeps changing my stream key.”

Adding that it’s “100% a Twitch problem,” Hasan was unable to get to the bottom of his technical issues but believes the platform is having some kind of problem, if not someone working there actively doing it to him, in which case he says he hopes whoever is doing it is found.

It’s not yet clear what the problem with the stream was, but to be pulling in over 200,000 viewers and constantly see your broadcast dropping out has got to be one of the most frustrating experiences a streamer can face.

Entertainment

Pokimane, xQc, more top Twitch streamers react to PogChamp removal

Published: 7/Jan/2021 6:09

by Brad Norton
Twitch streamers
Twitch: xQc / Pokimane

Share

Pokimane Twitch xQc

On January 6, Twitch removed the PogChamp emote due to comments made by the “face” of the image. Here’s how some of the platform’s most popular streamers reacted to the news.

Twitch announced its decision to remove the PogChamp emote from its platform on January 6. In light of controversial statements from the ‘face of the emote,’ Twitch could no longer support the “use of the image.”

Plans are already in the works for a new design to help capture the “most hype moments on Twitch.” Though in the meantime, one of the most iconic global emotes in streaming history is now gone.

From the biggest streamers to casual viewers, this naturally made a huge impact on the community. Here’s how some of the most popular names reacted to the news.

“I know it’s not how you want things to be,” xQc said in light of the announcement. Though had Twitch continued to endorse the face behind the emote, xQc believes things would have spiraled out of control.

If they hadn’t removed it, it would have “[left] too much space for them to get rolled over,” he said. 

In a hypothetical example of a future TwitchCon event, seeing the PogChamp emote plastered everywhere could have been a bad look for the Amazon-backed platform, according to xQc. Featuring it could have been perceived as direct ‘endorsement.’

“Big Amazon juicer putting on display this [emote], this is what they endorse,” he said through the lens of mainstream media.

Meanwhile, others took the news as an opportunity to bring new ideas to the table. Some suggested that the late ‘Etika’ have his face takeover the role instead. Not only would it be a positive “remembrance of his death,” but it would also help “solidify his importance to streamer culture,” Twitter user ‘Nekkubine’ said.

Etika Twitch streamer
Twitter: Nekkubine
Could Etika’s face takeover as the global Twitch emote?

Another idea from veteran content creator ‘day9tv’ was to create a new database. Twitch streamers could submit their faces into this database to form a new random generator on the platform.

“Whenever someone types PogChamp, display one of those faces at random.  Would give a really nice crowd feel to a chat spamming PogChamp and allow the meaning to be tied to all of us instead.”

This notion gained a ton of traction online, even catching the eye of Pokimane. “Amazing idea,” she said in response.

It’s only a matter of time until we learn what Twitch has in store. Perhaps one of these community suggestions will take effect or something new entirely will surprise us all.

Given how ingrained the emote was in streaming culture on the whole, the upcoming replacement certainly has some big shoes to fill.