Hasan banned from TikTok after viral post ‘celebrating’ Queen Elizabeth death

Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has been banned from TikTok after a video of him ‘celebrating’ Queen Elizabeth II’s death went viral.

Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8 sparked an outpouring of heartfelt tributes across the world, including some kind words from some popular influencers.

One streamer that fans were eager to here from was Hasan who has previously been vocal about his problems with the British monarchy and is known for having a poster of the late Queen and Barack Obama in the background of his livestreams.

Hasan was actually away from his streaming setup and in the middle of an activity during QTCinderella’s Shitcamp when he heard of Her Majesty’s passing and he didn’t do much to hide his delight.

Hasan reveals Queen’s death live on stream

Hasan was in the middle of a paintball game with his friend and fellow streamer Zoil when he find out that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96.

Hasan, who is also a left-wing commentator shouted: “Get f**ked Queen” as he pretended to smoke a marijuana cigarette.

However, following on from the clip, Hasan revealed that he had been banned from TikTok on September 9. Although he didn’t give a specific reason, fans began to speculate that it was due to his comments in the viral post.

Referring to the controversial influencer Andrew Tate being deplatformed by numerous social media apps including TikTok, Hasan joked: “First they came for [Tate], now for me.”

The news was met with upset among some of Hasan’s fans, especially those who hadn’t saved his viral watermelon-breaking TikTok video from May 2022. However, others were quick to save it on to Twitter.

Hasan’s account has since been restored following on from the suspension. Although, it’s unclear what the official reason for the ban was and whether it will be able to post more videos.