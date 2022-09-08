Queen dies aged 96: Jake Paul, KSI, TommyInnit, MrBeast & more pay tribute

Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 and quickly become the biggest story on the internet, with Twitch streamers and YouTubers paying tribute to her historic 70-year reign.

The United Kingdom was put on red alert on September 8, as rumors of the Queen’s health deteriorating spread across the House of Commons and on social media.

Her passing was confirmed by The Royal Family at around 6:30 PM, GMT.

In a statement posted to Twitter, they said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96

The news marks the end of her 70-year reign with the crown, and the incumbent king – Charles, her son – has been confirmed.

Her successor, formerly the Prince of Wales, is 73 years old and acceded the throne immediately after his mother’s death. Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, has become the heir apparent.

As reported by the BBC, His Majesty The King said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Elizabeth II first came to the throne in 1952, overseeing an enormous amount of social change in her reign.

Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth II

Jake Paul

Popular influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul was among the first in the space to pay tribute to the Queen, tweeting: “Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations.”

He added: “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II.”

KSI

One of the biggest UK-based content creators, and boxers, KSI posted: “RIP Queen Elizabeth II,” shortly after the news broke from Buckingham Palace.

TommyInnit

YouTuber TommyInnit paid tribute to the monarch, saying: “Rest in peace Lizzy.”

MrBeast

MrBeast also paid his respects in the comments, responding to The Royal Family’s announcement.

FaZe Clan

Esports and content creation organization, FaZe Clan, quote retweeted the message from The Royal Family, with a love heart and British flag emojis.

Millions of tributes have poured in for the Queen, from all corners of the globe, to commemorate her historic run leading Britain.

King Charles will now lead The United Kingdom and is now head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.