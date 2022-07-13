Hasan and Austin cause carnage in flight simulation stream

Emma Hill . 22 minutes ago

Twitch streamers Hasan and AustinShow had viewers in hysterics after they hired out a flight simulator during their IRL stream.

On their way to TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam, streaming friends Hasan and Austin have made a series of short trips along the way and taken their viewers for the ride.

The two even went to Buckingham Palace as they arrived in London. However, Hasan’s excitement over going to the Queen of England’s home was abruptly caught short by Austin.

Having continued with their stay in the UK, they decided to try their hand at a flying simulator with disastrous and hilarious results.

Hasan and AustinShow hire flight simulator

On July 12, Hasan and Austin decided to try their hands at flying an airplane in a “$30 million full motion 737 flight training simulator.” However, it wasn’t long until it descended into chaos.

Both wannabe pilots made numerous rookie errors, much to the amusement of viewers. Their high-pitched screaming also proved hilarious.

At one point, Austin was just in the arduous process of taking off when Hasan said: “I wonder what this does?” Whatever button he pressed caused a disaster and had the two screaming for their lives as they plummeted to the ground.

However, the pair still saw it as a success having had “zero flying experience” and clearly enjoyed the adventure as well as their viewers, one of which claimed that the “stream should win an award.”

Although, another begged them to “never fly a real plane.”

The trip was a “childhood dream” come true for Austin who shared with his fans on Twitter that he was finally able to complete his long-time wish of being “a commercial airline pilot.”

Hasan and Austin’s first piloting experience together had some bumps in the road. However, it did help them skyrocket on Twitter’s trending list.