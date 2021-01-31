Logo
Entertainment

Harry Jowsey wants to fight Tony Lopez to defend Chase Hudson & Thomas Petrou

Published: 31/Jan/2021 0:12

by Theo Salaun
harry jowsey tony lopez
Instagram, @HarryJowsey / Instagram, @lopez_tony

Share

Tony Lopez

Netflix star Harry Jowsey hopes to take his beef with TikTok’s Tony Lopez to a violent new level due to frustration over the lawsuit against Lopez naming Jowsey’s friends Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou.

Over the past few days, Jowsey and Lopez have exchanged barbs stemming from the former poking fun at the latter’s current legal dispute. That beef seems to have heated up, as Jowsey is now taking any opportunity he can get to push for a fight against Lopez.

After being accused of untoward behavior with underage women in August 2020, Lopez was hit with a lawsuit in January 2021 by two girls for soliciting them as minors, or, more specifically, “sexual battery and emotional distress.” 

Also named in the lawsuit, albeit for different reasons, are Hudson and Petrou — both friends of Jowsey. After making fun of Lopez with a “Prisoner Pen-Pal” TikTok, the former star of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has explained that friendship pushes him to seek a fight with the accused.

Without directly responding to Jowsey’s video, Lopez put out a cryptic “Lies, Lies, Lies” TikTok on the same day. This marked his first response to the allegations against him since the very beginning of the entire situation.

Apparently dissatisfied with Lopez’s assurance that all claims made against him are falsehoods, Jowsey has upped the ante and clarified his rationale to ever-eager paparazzi. In a video alongside his new girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, the 22-year-old let it be known that he is itching for a chance to fight.

After noting that he initially wanted to support Lopez and send him good energy before finding out just how unsavory the allegations were, Jowsey proceeds to paint the context for his current anger.

“Now, the fact that Lil Huddy and Thomas are getting dragged into this mess that he created and they’re my boys. That’s where my loyalty is … I was like ‘f**k, now this is pissing me off.’”

Echoing a morning video he posted about hoping to “get in the ring” with the 21-year-old Lopez, Jowsey cemented his intentions in more colorful terms: “If there’s a good opportunity, I would love to just f**king embarrass this kid and put him in the ground.”

Entertainment

Trillion minutes watched one of Twitch’s several wild 2020 stats

Published: 30/Jan/2021 21:37

by Theo Salaun
twitch streaming statistics
Pexels, @freestocksorg / Twitch

Share

Twitch

As much of the world shifted to more time spent at home, Twitch had an absurd statistical year in 2020. From a trillion minutes watched to $83 million raised for charity, Senior Vice President Damian Burns has revealed some of the company’s wildest numbers.

Whether you call it 1 trillion minutes or the (less-glamorous sounding) 16.7 billion hours, a lot of time was spent watching Twitch streams in 2020. This enormous number can be attributed to more indoor leisure time, gaming’s continued growth and the platform’s increased variety of content — no matter how you look at it, that Twitch had a huge year.

Past astronomical viewership numbers, Burns has also revealed astounding streamer and charity statistics. For the former, as more and more people turned to online hobbies and part-time jobs, Twitch saw over 6 million unique streamers each month.

For the latter, the platform raised $83 million in 2020, a whopping 70-percent increase in charity money raised over 2019’s $56 million. From entertaining the masses to helping the world, Twitch’s 2020 statistics are, at the very least, notable.

Twitch’s 2020 statistics

  • Average daily visitors: 26.5 million
  • Average viewership (at any moment): 2+ million
  • Unique streamers per month: 6+ million
  • Minutes watched: 1 trillion
  • Money raised for charity: $83 million

While it’s obviously hard to draw direct parallels against other streaming services, Twitch’s numbers represent impressive growth and legitimate competition for users’ screen time. 

With Mixer shuttering its services in June 2020, Twitch further cemented itself as the defacto top gamer streaming platform. Coupling that gaming content with a versatile “Just Chatting” section, the site stands alone, tiers above hopeful competitors like Facebook Gaming.

Interestingly, some vague comparisons can be made to established mainstream streaming services as well. Full data remains unavailable, but Nielsen does have some numbers at hand (via TechCrunch) and Netflix’s top five television shows in the US were watched for 190.5 billion minutes in 2020. That can’t be legitimately compared to Twitch’s all-encompassing, global 1 trillion — but it does demonstrate how big of a player the live-streaming platform has become.

During a year that needed it more than ever, Twitch’s enormous viewership turned into tremendous generosity. Sending over $80 million to charitable causes is a serious accomplishment and one can only hope that the number continues to grow in 2021.

The sole point of caution inferred from these numbers though? Prepare for a hard road if you want to become a streamer. With over 6 million trying to stream each month, the field is more competitive than ever.