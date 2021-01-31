Harry Jowsey wants to fight Tony Lopez to defend Chase Hudson & Thomas Petrou

Netflix star Harry Jowsey hopes to take his beef with TikTok’s Tony Lopez to a violent new level due to frustration over the lawsuit against Lopez naming Jowsey’s friends Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou.

Over the past few days, Jowsey and Lopez have exchanged barbs stemming from the former poking fun at the latter’s current legal dispute. That beef seems to have heated up, as Jowsey is now taking any opportunity he can get to push for a fight against Lopez.

After being accused of untoward behavior with underage women in August 2020, Lopez was hit with a lawsuit in January 2021 by two girls for soliciting them as minors, or, more specifically, “sexual battery and emotional distress.”

Also named in the lawsuit, albeit for different reasons, are Hudson and Petrou — both friends of Jowsey. After making fun of Lopez with a “Prisoner Pen-Pal” TikTok, the former star of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has explained that friendship pushes him to seek a fight with the accused.

Without directly responding to Jowsey’s video, Lopez put out a cryptic “Lies, Lies, Lies” TikTok on the same day. This marked his first response to the allegations against him since the very beginning of the entire situation.

Apparently dissatisfied with Lopez’s assurance that all claims made against him are falsehoods, Jowsey has upped the ante and clarified his rationale to ever-eager paparazzi. In a video alongside his new girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, the 22-year-old let it be known that he is itching for a chance to fight.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Harry Jowsey explains he called out Tony Lopez because he's standing up for his friends Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou, who are named in the lawsuit against Tony. He says he want to fight Tony, calling him a little boy. pic.twitter.com/m9E6sW516q — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 30, 2021

After noting that he initially wanted to support Lopez and send him good energy before finding out just how unsavory the allegations were, Jowsey proceeds to paint the context for his current anger.

“Now, the fact that Lil Huddy and Thomas are getting dragged into this mess that he created and they’re my boys. That’s where my loyalty is … I was like ‘f**k, now this is pissing me off.’”

Echoing a morning video he posted about hoping to “get in the ring” with the 21-year-old Lopez, Jowsey cemented his intentions in more colorful terms: “If there’s a good opportunity, I would love to just f**king embarrass this kid and put him in the ground.”