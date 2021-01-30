Logo
Tony Lopez finally responds to grooming allegations: “Lies, Lies, Lies”

Published: 30/Jan/2021 1:20

by Theo Salaun
Instagram, @lopez_tony

TikTok Tony Lopez

Weeks after being sued for allegedly soliciting minors, TikTok star Tony Lopez has finally delivered a series of denying responses to the grooming allegations on TikTok.

Back in August 2020, a 21-year-old Tony Lopez was accused of explicitly messaging an underage girl in a video that went viral. This incident sparked massive backlash across the social media influencer’s web presence and led to a formal apology from the TikTokker within weeks.

But the situation did not end there, as a January report indicated that Lopez was being sued by two minors for “sexual battery and emotional distress.” One of the allegations also specified that Lopez, knowing the girl was underage, decided to meet in person and “engaged in unlawful sexual acts.”

Later, the accused influencer let TMZ know that the allegations were fabricated. While the results of this lawsuit have yet to be reached, Lopez has now, months later, doubled down on earlier assertions that he is innocent. 

tony lopez twitter apology
Twitter, @lopez__tony
Tony Lopez’s August apology on Twitter.

While Lopez originally responded on August 22, 2020 solely by apologizing for poor decisions and promising to hold himself accountable, his comments on the lawsuit shifted in a different direction.

In a TMZ report, the TikTok star clarified that the “allegations are not at all true” and that, regarding the lawsuit, he would “fight it to the very end.”

It remains unknown when the “end” of that legal dispute may be, but Lopez is most certainly ‘fighting’ back — as he has now come under extreme backlash for a pointed, albeit brief new TikTok.

As Def Noodles indicates, the video’s caption was “the truth always comes out” and, as seen in the video, his resounding response is concise (and repetitive): “Lies, Lies, Lies.”

Although this isn’t necessarily a response to the accusations, it feels almost impossible that it is not. Adding further reason for that sentiment, the video’s timing is relevant as it was posted later on the same day that Harry Jowsey posted a TikTok joking about Lopez being his “prisoner pen pal.”

A viewer referenced this video in the comments, to which Lopez replied with a blunt “Who?” Of course, Jowsey took the influencer to task by clapping back himself: “Wouldn’t expect him to know who I am, I’m over the age of 16.”

While the social media barbs may be entertaining for fans of influencer drama, Lopez’s response appears not to satisfy anyone. At his point, it seems that critics will only be comfortable with a response in court.

100 Thieves reveal plans to go "bigger and better than ever" in 2021

Published: 30/Jan/2021 0:47

by Bill Cooney
100 Thieves

100 Thieves

Esports org 100 Thieves is already one of the biggest brands in gaming, but its looking to make 2021 their best year to date.

If you’re a fan of esports at all, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of 100 Thieves. The org is one of the biggest and most popular in North America, and is looking to build on that success going into 2021.

In a new video posted on January 29, Thieves’ CEO Nadeshot laid out the org’s “blueprint” headed into the new year – and surprise surprise, it’s all about the content.

To start, the group will be starting a new YouTube channel especially dedicated to esports, which will contain all of the podcasts and shows that cover 100 Thieves various teams. Nadeshot added they want to give each team “the spotlight they deserve.”

Shows like “Run it Down” and “The Heist” are still happening, but will have more variety and only appear on the esports channel. A brand-new show called “Run it Up” will be focused on the CDL LA Thieves team as they try to rebound from the heartbreaking loss against OpTic Chicago in 2020.

100 Thieves aren’t just an esports brand though; they do all kinds of content, and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop promised they were going “bigger and better than ever before” with updates to existing shows, and even some new ones coming soon.

Even though the 100 Thieves compound has been around for awhile now, Nadeshot and the gang are still busy “filling it out,” and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

The CEO also promised what seems like some dope new signings coming this year to end things off, but those pesky editors got in the way, and we’ll apparently have to wait to find out that news (unless anyone has the original, unedited footage they’d like to send us).

Live, in-person esports events definitely took a hit in 2020, so it’s no surprise to see the Thieves putting resources into other means of content creation – and they’re far from the only other major NA org doing so.

With some of the org’s most hyped signings from the last year being content creators (see: 100T Neeko) it’s not like they’ve kept their intentions under wraps, but it will be interesting to see what the members of 100 Thieves get into and who joins the ranks in 2021.