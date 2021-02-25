 HAchubby reveals HAchuMart convenience store struggles after Twitch success - Dexerto
HAchubby reveals HAchuMart convenience store struggles after Twitch success

Published: 25/Feb/2021 6:22

by Andrew Amos
HAchubby opens store Hachumart
Twitch: HAchubby

HAchubby

Korean Twitch star HAchubby won people’s hearts over with her shifts at a convenience store. Now, she owns her very own HAchuMart. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of challenges, which she opened up about on February 24.

From an Emart to HAchuMart, popular Korean Twitch streamer HAchubby has carved out a niche with her content following her mundane life working at a convenience store.

After quitting her old job due to concerns about privacy, she decided to become her own boss by opening up her own convenience store in Busan, South Korea. It was a spur of the moment decision, but once her mind was made, she was resolved to do it for her viewers.

HAchubby opening HAchuMart store
Twitch: HAchubby
HAchubby opened her own convenience store in January 2021.

I lost a big part of my stream and my life. And my viewers lost something they enjoyed to watch every weekend. I didn’t really want to quit this job because it kept me connected to the real world,” she said in a February 24 video, talking about leaving her previous job.

“So I promised the viewers, don’t worry, we will have our own convenience store next year. I was crazy. I promised that I didn’t think well enough. I didn’t think about costs, staff, or location. I just said I was going to do it.”

Now, HAchuMart is open and free for anyone to visit ⁠— well, if you can make it to South Korea. The cute little market features a bunch of HAchubby’s favorite items. However, it was truly a community endeavor, with her stream helping her out along the way.

“Since then everyone was looking forward to it, a lot of people sent me cheering messages. Some viewers even supported me with donations,” she said.

“I asked my viewers to help me [design the store]. A lot of them shared their ideas, gave feedback, and worked on creative new designs. I made a lot of designs with my viewers, including the logo, uniform, and even the ice cream box. I’m thankful to everyone who helped me make it. I don’t think I’d be able to make it on my own.”

Between trying to stick to a 2020 deadline, dealing with lockdowns, and not even having an ounce of business experience, it was a tough time for HAchubby. But now, her dreams have been realized, and she’s so happy for all the support from friends and family along the way.

“This was my first business ever, and I thought it would be hard for me to do it. I still can’t believe how many people decided to help. It was a miracle. It was very busy, but I was lucky enough to have family and friends to help me.

“I really achieved what I had dreamed of. This is not just another convenience store. HAchuMart is the result of many people working together to make a dream come true.

“It all started with a girl streaming her part-time job, and with the support of the viewers, family, and friends, this girl now has her own convenience store.”

Entertainment

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio tell David Dobrik the craziest things they’ve been paid for

Published: 25/Feb/2021 11:25

by Georgina Smith
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

Charli D'Amelio David Dobrik Dixie D'Amelio

After YouTuber David Dobrik shared the craziest way he’s ever made money on the VIEWS podcast, TikTok stars Charli & Dixie D’Amelio shared some bizarre stories of their own.

Over the past year, sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have seen extraordinary success thanks to their thriving social media career, finding their fame on video app TikTok and racking up millions of followers each.

But their insane fame didn’t stop the girls from being super nervous when they were invited onto the VIEWS podcast, as they explained that they watched the hugely successful YouTuber growing up, and were “freaking out” about being on the podcast.

With all three stars being some of the biggest names on the internet, they all naturally had some stories to share about strange things that have happened to them regarding money, and David was the first to kick things off with a crazy story about a birthday party.

David Dobrik on the VIEWS podcast
YouTube: VIEWS
David Dobrik’s VIEWS podcast has recently made a return to YouTube.

“I got a call once, and this kid was having a sixteenth birthday party,” he began. “And this guy’s like, ‘hey, this family wants you out there. They’ve got $10,000 in cash. Can you just show up?’ And I was just like, f*** yeah!”

The star revealed that just as he was about to leave the party after about an hour and a half of being there, the dad came up to him and offered him more money to stay longer.

All in all, he ended up making $24,000 dollars just from that one night, describing it as “the craziest paycheck [he’s] ever gotten for something so stupid.”

Charli and Dixie reveal bizarre way they made money

Charli and Dixie had another bizarre story of ways in which they got money after rising to fame. Charli explained that she was offered an undisclosed amount of money to do a FaceTime call with some kids, but she turned down the offer as she explained, “if I’m not meeting your kids in person it just feels wrong of me to take your money, and I just don’t feel comfortable doing that.”

Topic starts at 8:26

However in a random twist, Charli and Dixie ended up running into the family at a later date, and Charli revealed that “the dad was feeling very excited to just hand us stacks of cash.” They ended up going up to the hotel room along with their mom to meet the family, receiving cash in return.

The girls didn’t disclose how much money they made from the bizarre encounter, instead simply saying it was “a lot.”

With their popularity increasing by the day, there’s no doubt that the young stars have even more bizarre stories about the behind-the-scenes of TikTok fame.