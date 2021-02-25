HAchubby reveals HAchuMart convenience store struggles after Twitch success - Dexerto

Korean Twitch star HAchubby won people’s hearts over with her shifts at a convenience store. Now, she owns her very own HAchuMart. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of challenges, which she opened up about on February 24.

From an Emart to HAchuMart, popular Korean Twitch streamer HAchubby has carved out a niche with her content following her mundane life working at a convenience store.

After quitting her old job due to concerns about privacy, she decided to become her own boss by opening up her own convenience store in Busan, South Korea. It was a spur of the moment decision, but once her mind was made, she was resolved to do it for her viewers.

“I lost a big part of my stream and my life. And my viewers lost something they enjoyed to watch every weekend. I didn’t really want to quit this job because it kept me connected to the real world,” she said in a February 24 video, talking about leaving her previous job.

“So I promised the viewers, don’t worry, we will have our own convenience store next year. I was crazy. I promised that I didn’t think well enough. I didn’t think about costs, staff, or location. I just said I was going to do it.”

Now, HAchuMart is open and free for anyone to visit ⁠— well, if you can make it to South Korea. The cute little market features a bunch of HAchubby’s favorite items. However, it was truly a community endeavor, with her stream helping her out along the way.

“Since then everyone was looking forward to it, a lot of people sent me cheering messages. Some viewers even supported me with donations,” she said.

“I asked my viewers to help me [design the store]. A lot of them shared their ideas, gave feedback, and worked on creative new designs. I made a lot of designs with my viewers, including the logo, uniform, and even the ice cream box. I’m thankful to everyone who helped me make it. I don’t think I’d be able to make it on my own.”

Between trying to stick to a 2020 deadline, dealing with lockdowns, and not even having an ounce of business experience, it was a tough time for HAchubby. But now, her dreams have been realized, and she’s so happy for all the support from friends and family along the way.

“This was my first business ever, and I thought it would be hard for me to do it. I still can’t believe how many people decided to help. It was a miracle. It was very busy, but I was lucky enough to have family and friends to help me.

“I really achieved what I had dreamed of. This is not just another convenience store. HAchuMart is the result of many people working together to make a dream come true.

“It all started with a girl streaming her part-time job, and with the support of the viewers, family, and friends, this girl now has her own convenience store.”