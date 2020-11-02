Griffin Johnson is roasting troll comments on TikTok and it's amazing - Dexerto

Griffin Johnson is no stranger to troll comments, but this time he fired back and roasted them in one of his latest viral TikTok videos.

Griffin Johnson is no stranger to troll comments. It’s inevitable when you have almost ten million followers on TikTok. However, in one of his latest viral videos, he decided to strike back with a vengeance and dropped some absolute fire.

In the video, he is wearing a king’s robe and crown with Canceled by Larray blaring in the background.

Then, he proceeds to act out the lyrics, which say, “Let’s start off with Bryce Hall, yeah, he got some smelly balls. B**ch, I only know his name, ’cause Addison gave him fame.”

In the first scene, he poses next to an odd painting of Bryce Hall and points to his “smelly balls.” Then, it cuts to him lying down in front of a portrait of Addison Rae, who “gave him fame.”

Next, he dances, twerks, and struts, until the lyrics eventually say, “Up next is this boy named Noah, Mr. thick neck b**ch.” However, he makes a gesture with his hands when Larray says Noah’s name, implying something about his ‘manhood.’

It’s fair to say the video has gone viral. It’s been viewed more than five million times and has more than one million likes, and the numbers keep on rising.

However, while it seemed like he was having a bit of fun at the expense of other internet celebrities, it attracted some negative comments.

“Why did you cut the part that says “Bigger Peter Ain’t Right Griffi?” Fear of success Griffi?” wrote one user. It’s a reference to the next two lines of lyrics, which also happen to throw him some shade.

Griffin Johnson wasn’t having a bar of it. “No it’s [because] that’s where the sound cuts genius,” he replied.

“Take that crown off, you don’t deserve it,” wrote another user, who was clearly less than impressed.

“Shut up,” replied Griffin, keeping it short, sharp, and sweet.

“This is so embarrassing, what are you wearing?” wrote a third user.

“TAKE COVER THE DUNKINS ARE BACK,” said Griffin, which some fans thought was hilarious.

In the end, some fans found humor in the video, while others thought it was needless and immature.

Either way, it’s clear that Griffin Johnson wasn’t holding back. He slipped on his gloves and dove head-first into the troll comments and even managed to come out on top.

The key takeaway, however, is that it’s sparked a lot of discussion between fans, which was probably the point of the video in the first place.