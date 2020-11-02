 Griffin Johnson is roasting troll comments on TikTok and it's amazing - Dexerto
Griffin Johnson is roasting troll comments on TikTok and it’s amazing

Published: 2/Nov/2020 5:47 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 6:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Griffin Johnson Roasts Trolls TikTok
YouTube: Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson is no stranger to troll comments, but this time he fired back and roasted them in one of his latest viral TikTok videos.

Griffin Johnson is no stranger to troll comments. It’s inevitable when you have almost ten million followers on TikTok. However, in one of his latest viral videos, he decided to strike back with a vengeance and dropped some absolute fire.

In the video, he is wearing a king’s robe and crown with Canceled by Larray blaring in the background.

Then, he proceeds to act out the lyrics, which say, “Let’s start off with Bryce Hall, yeah, he got some smelly balls. B**ch, I only know his name, ’cause Addison gave him fame.”

Griffin Johnson Roasts Trolls TikTok
Sway House
Griffin Johnson and Bryce Hall were both members of the Sway House.

In the first scene, he poses next to an odd painting of Bryce Hall and points to his “smelly balls.” Then, it cuts to him lying down in front of a portrait of Addison Rae, who “gave him fame.”

Next, he dances, twerks, and struts, until the lyrics eventually say, “Up next is this boy named Noah, Mr. thick neck b**ch.” However, he makes a gesture with his hands when Larray says Noah’s name, implying something about his ‘manhood.’

@imgriffinjohnson

♬ Canceled – Larray

It’s fair to say the video has gone viral. It’s been viewed more than five million times and has more than one million likes, and the numbers keep on rising. 

However, while it seemed like he was having a bit of fun at the expense of other internet celebrities, it attracted some negative comments.

“Why did you cut the part that says “Bigger Peter Ain’t Right Griffi?” Fear of success Griffi?” wrote one user. It’s a reference to the next two lines of lyrics, which also happen to throw him some shade.

Griffin Johnson wasn’t having a bar of it. “No it’s [because] that’s where the sound cuts genius,” he replied.

Griffin Johnson Roasts Trolls TikTok
Griffin Johnson / Dixie D'Amelio
Griffin Johnson has been involved in a fair share of drama and controversy.

“Take that crown off, you don’t deserve it,” wrote another user, who was clearly less than impressed. 

“Shut up,” replied Griffin, keeping it short, sharp, and sweet.

“This is so embarrassing, what are you wearing?” wrote a third user. 

“TAKE COVER THE DUNKINS ARE BACK,” said Griffin, which some fans thought was hilarious.

Griffin Johnson Roasts Trolls TikTok
Griffin Johnson / Dixie D'Amelio
Griffin Johnson and Dixie D’Amelio separated earlier this year.

In the end, some fans found humor in the video, while others thought it was needless and immature.

Either way, it’s clear that Griffin Johnson wasn’t holding back. He slipped on his gloves and dove head-first into the troll comments and even managed to come out on top.

The key takeaway, however, is that it’s sparked a lot of discussion between fans, which was probably the point of the video in the first place.

League of Legends

Mr Beast wants his League team ‘Beast Gaming’ in the LCS as soon as 2022

Published: 2/Nov/2020 6:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mr beast league of legends team
Mr Beast / Riot Games

Share

Mr Beast

Mr Beast said his League of Legends team, which he’s revealed will eventually be called ‘Beast Gaming,’ is definitely happening and could even be established in the next year or two to compete in the North American LCS.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, but his content hardly revolves around esports and gaming. Instead, he’s best known for doing insane stunts and philanthropic giveaways.

Still, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan. Less than a week ago, Mr Beast said his life goal’ was to own a League of Legends team. It was a bombshell that not only excited his fans but League of Legends fans as well.

However, it seems like it might happen sooner than expected. In his 24-hour giveaway stream, one viewer asked whether he was “still thinking of creating a League of Legends esports team.” Here’s what he had to say.

Mr beast league of legends team
YouTube: MrBeast
Mr Beast has a little under 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Oh yeah, not even thinking, it’s happening,” said Mr Beast. “Definitely not this season or… the summer split either. But we are definitely going to have a ‘Beast Gaming’ League of Legends Team. One hundred percent.”

“I definitely want one,” he added. “I don’t want to say too much [about] what I have planned. But… it would just be so much fun.”

It’s more than a lucrative business endeavor. Mr Beast professed his love for League of Legends. He said he “watches it all the time,” including every tournament from the Mid-Season Invitational to the League of Legends World Championship.

“I spend so much time watching so… I might as well watch one of my teams, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Mr Beast has plenty of money, so funding the team won’t be an issue. He’ll even be able to afford the best players in the world. It’s an exciting prospect, but it runs a little deeper than that.

He is also incredibly passionate about his projects. Mr Beast recently co-founded Team Trees, a collaborative fundraiser that has raised more than 20 million dollars to plant 20 million trees.

Undoubtedly, he will also invest the same passion and commitment to his League of Legends team and provide the soil and nutrients they’ll need to grow into a real powerhouse.

You can be sure ‘Beast Gaming’ will be a team to watch.