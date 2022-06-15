TikTok’s Griffin Johnson stars in new ‘Diamond in the Rough’ trailer with Disney’s Samantha Boscarino

A first-look trailer for ‘Diamond in the Rough,’ a new movie starring TikTok celebrity Griffin Johnson and Disney actress Samantha Boscarino, just dropped — and it promises some good, old-fashioned rom-com material.

A swath of high-profile TikTok stars are making their way to Hollywood, and Griffin Johnson is one of them.

Following in the footsteps of names like Addison Rae (who scored a multi-film Netflix deal last year), Johnson is co-star to Disney and Nickelodeon actress Samantha Boscarino in their upcoming movie ‘Diamond in the Rough.’

‘Diamond in the Rough’ is a romantic comedy inspired by classic golf films like ‘Caddyshack’ and ‘Happy Gilmore.’

Advertisement

The film follows college graduate Ariana, whose Tio George signs her up for a membership at an upscale country club to increase her connections… but the environment is a little too reminiscent of the catty drama she experienced back in her high school days.

Along the way, she meets up with Griffin Johnson’s character, and the two strike up an unexpected romance while attempting to increase membership at the club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creator+ (@creatorplus)

Unfortunately, her struggle to make an impact is barred by one of the club’s snootier members, leading to all manner of hilarious hijinks.

Read More: Logan Paul explains why he ended beef with KSI to start Prime Hydration

A trailer for the film has just dropped, which fans can peep in the embed below:

Advertisement

‘Diamond in the Rough’ is set to release exclusively on Creator+ on June 29, 2022.

We got the chance to interview both Griffin Johnson and Samantha Boscarino about their experiences filming this funny golf flick, where the two opened up about their funniest moments on set, the most difficult parts of making a feature film, and the “stigma” surrounding TikTokers in Hollywood, which you can read right here on Dexerto.