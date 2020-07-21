Dixie D'Amelio debunks Griffin Johnson cheating rumors

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has finally commented on rumors that boyfriend Griffin Johnson cheated on her, as initially purported by Hype House member Chase Hudson two weeks ago.

Chase Hudson and TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio unintentionally kicked off dramageddon on July 6, after Charli accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her with fellow influencer Nessa Barrett.

Advertisement

In response, Hudson compiled a list of the wrongdoings of other TikTok stars, which included allegations that Johnson had cheated on Dixie with TikToker Jaden Hossler’s ex-girlfriend, Kayln, and Bryce Hall’s ex, Elle.

That's not all; Hudson also claimed that Hossler “actively tried to hook up with Dixie” at the Hype House on July 4 directly in front of him, despite her relationship with Johnson being openly public news.

Advertisement

Ever since then, all eyes have been fixed on Dixie and Johnson, with fans calling for the couple to address the concerning rumors surrounding their romance — and now, Dixie has finally responded to the overwhelming claims.

Read More: TikTok star Zoe Laverne responds to accusations of abusing her cat

In a July 20 interview with YouTube star and Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek, Dixie claimed that there was absolutely no infidelity in their relationship, in spite of fans’ fears to the contrary.

“Current boyfriend,” Dixie corrected Wittek after he prompted her about the situation. “And no. No cheating.”

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 6:16)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oP9BMszgwKo

Dixie was decidedly tight-lipped about the matter, but it seems that all is well and good on their end — but the same can’t be said of Charli and Hudson, whose seemingly patched-up friendship took a nosedive after Charli made her accusations via Twitter.

Griffin and Dixie’s relationship is relatively new, with the couple inciting rumors of their alleged romance after being spotted together in public throughout May.

Advertisement

Dixie appeared to confirm the speculation in an interview on June 12, but it wasn’t until Johnson actually asked Dixie out during a July 2 vlog that the two became an official couple.

With the stars being newly-involved with each other, it stands to reason that their relationship could be under scrutiny in wake of Hudson’s claims — but so far, so good for these two lovebirds.