Dixie D'Amelio speaks out on Griffin Johnson break-up rumors

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has spoken out about the rumors surrounding her and Griffin Johnson amid claims that the pair have called it a day and broken up.

Since blowing up through TikTok, Dixie D’Amelio has branched out into a full-blown social media star – building up loyal followings across Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. She’s even paired up with her sister, Charli, to create a makeup palette.

Though, with the popularity that she has achieved, her every move is under the microscope – especially when it comes to relationships.

Following rumors about an apparent breakup between herself and Griffin Johnson, which were fueled by Dixie unfollowing him on both Twitter and Instagram, the TikToker has made some moves to speak out.

Even though she hasn’t named Griffin or said anything too clear, fans pointed to a post on Dixie’s secondary Instagram account that appears to have been aimed at the rumors about their breakup.

“So disappointed tbh, it is what it is and everything happens for a reason,” Dixie captioned a photo of herself on her mydixiewreckd account in the early hours of the morning on August 1.

Prior to that, eagle-eyed fans noted that she’d liked a tweet aimed at Griffin from one of her fans. “Griffin I beg you to pls treat your next girlfriend good,” the liked post reads, which Griffin himself also liked.

However, as of writing, Dixie’s Twitter account has been set to private so anyone who doesn’t currently follow her won’t be able to see what is being said – nor liked.

Of course, all signs seem to point at the pair breaking up but neither of them has confirmed anything.

So until something is confirmed, any post or move is sure to fuel speculation in the meantime. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.