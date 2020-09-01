Dixie D’Amelio responds to TikTok rumor that she “hates” Addison Rae

Dixie D’Amelio has posted a response to a rumor that has been circulating on TikTok claiming that she “hates” fellow star Addison Rae.

Like many of TikTok’s top stars, Dixie always somehow manages to find herself embroiled in drama, especially as fans speculate on the actions and lives of different influencers and top creators.

After having some relationship troubles that have been well documented across the internet, it appears Dixie has officially finished with the Sway House’s Griffin Johnson over cheating accusations, but now more controversy appears to be popping up.

One rumor that seems to have been circulating of late is that she apparently hates Addison Rae, the second most-followed star on the platform behind only Dixie’s sister, Charli.

Dixie responds to Addison "hate" rumors

After a comment on one of her posts said “But I heard Dixie hates Addison,” Dixie reacted to it with a short video of herself and Addison, zooming in on the fellow TikTokker, who as usual is all smiles — and definitely not looking hateful in any way.

Dixie simply looked confused at the comment and said “wow,” showing it to Addison and making a joke of the situation.

If this wasn’t enough, Dixie and Addison did actually shoot a YouTube video together that went live on August 30, and the two looked like the best of friends, laughing and joking with each other the whole time, and even talking about their first ever TikTok crushes.

So, it goes without saying that while Dixie and Addison may not always be appearing in TikToks together, they’re pretty close friends and, by all accounts, they definitely don’t appear to hate each other at all.

It looks like many fans of influencers and online entertainers love to see the top names involved in some kind of drama or beef, but Dixie isn't letting that happen this time around.