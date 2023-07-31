Greta Thunberg hops on viral Barbie trend in protest of oil and gas production

With Barbie breaking records at the box office and trending all over social media, many have taken to hopping on the pink bandwagon. Now Greta Thunberg has joined in, only she’s looking to capitalize on Barbie’s success for a different cause — climate protection.

Barbie has been involved in some unusual collaborations recently. First, she was paired with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for the worldwide release of Barbenheimer, and now she’s fighting to prevent the climate crisis.

Article continues after ad

Perhaps it’s not that out of character, considering the doll’s philosophy promotes girls to believe they can be and do anything they want to. And Greta Thunberg wants to protect the environment.

Now — in her fight for a clean future — Thunberg has used one of Barbie’s viral sounds to protest the development of Rosebank’s oil and gas field in a new video.

The proposed Rosebank project, which Thunberg is fighting hard to prevent, is expected to produce up to 500 million barrels of oil if approved. But its impact on the environment could be catastrophic.

Article continues after ad

“This one project would produce more CO2 than the world’s 28 poorest countries do in a year,” ‘StopCambo’ posted on Instagram.

“All the record-breaking heat waves and the extreme weather events we’ve seen during the summer is just the beginning of a rapidly escalating existential crisis,” Thunberg told Channel 4 when discussing the project. “The fact that the UK Government is even considering this tells us exactly how out of touch with reality they are.”

Article continues after ad

In hopes of reaching more people, Thunberg teamed up with other demonstrators and recreated a scene from the Barbie movie.ssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the video, Thunberg lipsyncs to a scene in which Margot Robbie’s Barbie asks, “Do you guys ever think about dying?” Only this time, dying has been replaced with “climate crisis”.

The three other demonstrates fill in as UK Ministers Schnapp and Rishi Sunak, along with Norwegian oil company Equinor, appearing started by Thunberg’s question.

Article continues after ad

The video was posted to the StopCambo Instagram account, with the caption warning that “for a safe climate and affordable energy, richer countries like the UK must stop expanding oil and gas production.”

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.