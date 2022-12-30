Greta Thunberg mocks Andrew Tate arrest in Romania with pizza box jab

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has hilariously mocked Andrew Tate after the kickboxer turned internet personality was arrested in Romania.

Greta Thunberg versus Andrew Tate took another wild turn on December 29 when it was reported that the former kickboxer had been arrested in Romania.

Alongside his brother Tristan, he was reportedly arrested in relation to past human trafficking allegations. Tate blamed the allegations on “swatting” when they emerged back in April 2022.

Ironically, the arrest apparently came as a result of Tate’s video responding to Greta’s “small d*ck energy” jibe. In the video, Tate is handed pizza boxes by an unseen assistant.

The boxes, from Romanian chain Jerry’s Pizza, allegedly allowed the authorities in Pipera to determine he was in the country and execute their raid. Now, Greta has had a brutal final word.

As pointed out by Alejandra Caraballo, who said: “Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country.”

Greta mocks Andrew Tate after arrest

In a December 30 tweet, the activist pointed to a line in his response video where Tate joked that the pizza boxes should not be recycled.

Designed to provoke the environmental activist, it reportedly turned out to be the jibe that allowed Romanian authorities to determine his location.

Greta simply said: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

Where her first tweet to Tate quickly rose to over 2 million likes – a result Tate blamed on a “bot farm” – the barbs over pizza boxes has accumulated over 150,000 likes in around half an hour.

We’re certain there’s more twists in this bizarre story.