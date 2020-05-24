Pokimane reveals warning from Twitch after calls for her to be banned

After accidentally showing "inappropriate" content on stream, there were calls for Imane 'Pokimane' Anys to be banned from Twitch, but she has now revealed the warning she received from the platform.

As the platform's most popular female streamer, Twitch star Pokimane boasts millions of fans, but must also deal with near-constant scrutiny.

On May 19, a troll viewer tricked Pokimane into showing the inappropriate content. Although she instantly removed it from the screen, there were calls for her to be banned almost immediately.

Advertisement

Pokimane responded to this only a few days later, explaining that she had not had such incidents frequently enough to warrant a ban, but that Twitch "definitely do give you a warning."

She also debunked claims that there was any favoritism or "double standards", by explaining that a popular male streamer had the exact same situation occur, and also didn't face a ban.

Advertisement

On May 23, Anys posted a screenshot of the official warning she received from Twitch. "Warning is deserved, sorry to anyone who didn’t wanna see that on stream," she said.

warning is deserved, sorry to anyone who didn’t wanna see that on stream.

i’ll be even more careful in the future, but i’m glad it made for a good meme lmao 😅 pic.twitter.com/t2NxgxPEBM — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 23, 2020

The message from Twitch warns that "another offense may result in a suspension." Twitch bans typically last either 24 hours, a few days to a week, or in severe cases, 30 days. Repeated, serious violations can eventually result in permanent bans.

Some felt Twitch's decision was fair, given that the incident was clearly accidental and Pokimane made an immediate attempt to remove the offending content.

Advertisement

Others however, still argued that there was some special treatment being given, mentioning other streamers who have been banned for near-identical incidents in the past. Even xQc, another of the most popular channels on the platform, was suspended for a very similar violation of the community guidelines.

However, Twitch says that it always takes context into account when reviewing possible violations, meaning each case is treated individually, perhaps without always considering prior precedent.