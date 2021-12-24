GeorgeNotFound reaches huge YouTube subscriber milestone

Popular Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound has hit a whopping 10 million subscribers on YouTube, with fans flooding the creator with congratulatory messages about the huge milestone.

While Minecraft has been a hugely popular game on YouTube for a while now, the category has undergone somewhat of a revival over the past couple of years, with creators like Dream, TommyInnit, and more developing enormous followings within a very short space of time.

One such creator is GeorgeNotFound, an English YouTuber who often makes videos about funny Minecraft challenges, collaborating with other popular names in the community.

Much of his recent following is as a result of his participation in the Dream SMP, a wildly popular survival multiplayer server that took the internet by storm, featuring some of the biggest Minecraft YouTubers out there.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On December 24, George reached the huge milestone of 10 million YouTube subscribers, much to the delight of his many fans who joined him on a Twitch stream to watch the counter finally hit the huge number in real-time.

Read More: xQc totally dominated Twitch streaming in 2021

Twitter was flooded with messages from his supporters who congratulated him on hitting such a huge number, sharing fan art, heartfelt messages, and some of their favorite clips from George over the past couple of years.

GEORGE HIT 10 MIL SUBS ON YOUTUBE !! :]

WOOOOOOOOOO 🥳🌟 pic.twitter.com/NbQgcNsYZO — gnf updates !!🎄🎁 (@GNFUPDATES) December 23, 2021

With his follower count still steadily rising it looks as though his fan base will only continue to grow, as the Minecraft community gets bigger by the day.

Advertisement

People are especially delighted that the star managed to get to 10 million by the end of the year, as throughout December there have been several tweets from people who wanted to see him reach the milestone before 2022.

if george doesnt hit 10 mil by the end of the year im gonna make it everyones problem — kami (@adorednf) December 23, 2021

Fans are hoping that George has plenty more planned for his YouTube channel in the year ahead, and at the rate he is gaining subscribers, his sub count at the end of 2022 could be even more impressive.