Garrett Adelstein provides his evidence for Poker cheating claims against Robbi Jade Lew

Poker pro Garrett Adelstein has provided his evidence against Robbi Jade Lew after claiming that the female poker pro cheated during a game at the Hustler’s Casino.

On September 30, the poker world was shoved into the spotlight of controversy when Garrett Adelstein accused Robbi Jade Lew of cheating during a World Poker Tour event.

The pair were head-to-head in a hand, with Garrett forcing Robbi to go all-in if she wanted to call. Despite only having a Jack and a 4, she did and won the $269k hand with the Jack high. This left Garrett furious, alleging that cheating was a foot and that he’d, at the very least, want his money back.

He did, indeed, get his chips back for the hand, but Robbi has maintained her innocence throughout – challenging her fellow Poker star to a one-on-one game once she has been cleared of any wrongdoing. Though, a poker staffer was fired amid an investigation into the hand, and the controversy has continued. Now, Garrett has stacked up his own evidence against her.

Garrett Adelstein presents evidence against Robbi Jade Lew & poker “cheating ring”

The Arizona native took to the Two Plus Two Poker forum to drop an incredibly lengthy post with his supposed evidence against Robbi, which includes claims of her working with a “cheating ring” that includes other players.

“I can again say with great confidence that Robbi was very likely part of a cheating ring of at least three members, including her, RIP (Jacob Chavez), Bryan, and potentially others,” he said.

“Although I have strong suspicions of many hands that were cheated and the specific methodology and roles of each member of the cheating ring, my legal team has advised me to leave this information out of this initial report. I may choose to disclose additional information in the future if this story continues to be derailed.”

Garrett claims he has video evidence of Robbi working with Chavez in the Hustler Casino games, red flags around the hand in question with both verbal and nonverbal communication.

Screenshot via Two Plus Two forum Adelstein released a lengthy post with supposed evidence of a “cheating ring” in these games.

Adelstein also uses accounts from other players involved in other games that, allegedly, highlight Lew’s “willingness to lie” and that she has a history of “strange calls” in games.

“Although I was able to secure my $135,000 in losses from the J4 hand, I believe that I have very likely been cheated in several other hands as well. The same is true of several other regulars on the show who, too, have likely been the victim of illegitimate hands. And we may never be reimbursed for these hands,” he added.

Robbi Jade Lew has “nothing to hide” in poker cheating scandal

Robbi hasn’t responded to these allegations directly, but told the LA Times that she has “nothing to hide” about everything.

She is currently taking a break from social media, so it remains to be seen if she’ll answer Garrett’s supposed evidence.