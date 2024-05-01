EntertainmentFood

McDonald’s is making their largest burger ever and some customers will test it early

Lauren Lewis
mcdonaldsInstagram: ktla5news

McDonald’s has announced plans to create the largest burger customers have ever seen – and you might be lucky enough to try it early.

This news comes after the chain introduced its ‘Best Burger’ initiative at the beginning of 2024, which included various improvements to patties, cheese, and buns.

Now, as well as these new plans, McDonald’s is also increasing the size of burgers, as per the chain’s quarterly earnings call on April 30. 

“As we look to further build on our leadership in beef, our team of chefs from around the world have created a larger satiating burger,” Borden said.

“We’ll be testing this burger in a few markets later this year ensuring that it has universal appeal before scaling it across the globe.”

Double Big MacMcDonald’s
The biggest burger currently offered by McDonald’s is the Double Big Mac – but they’re going bigger.

This follows the chain’s ‘Best Burger’ initiative, which kicked off at the start of 2024. Big changes have been happening with McDonald’s burgers this year, both in the preparation and ingredients. Some of the key alterations include:

  • Beef patties: The patties will get a tighter sear on the grill, resulting in a juicier and tastier burger.
  • Grilled onions: New processes include adding white onions to the grill on top of the patties while they cook for an authentic grilled flavor and crispy texture.
  • Meltier cheese: Hotter beef patties guarantee that the cheese oozes over the sides, creating an even smoother texture.
  • Fresher lettuce: Crispy shredded iceberg lettuce straight from the fridge will add that fresh crunch.
  • Softer buns: The burger buns will now be made to a brioche-style recipe so that they are even softer with a slightly sweet flavor. And of course, they’ll be freshly toasted to order. 

The company said the ‘Best Burger’ initiative has been deployed in over 80% of their restaurants globally and was recently introduced in France.

“Early results were promising, with lifts across our core burger categories and improved customer satisfaction in both our taste and quality scores,” CFO, Ian Borden, said about the initiative. 

“The progress we’ve made with our core burgers highlights what McDonald’s can achieve when we tap into the full power of our system size and scale.”

McDonald’s also spread excitement in April with their new Lotus Biscoff collab, which features a brand new drink and McFlurry.

