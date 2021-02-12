Logo
Esports

Dignitas promises paid wages for interns after backlash over job posting

Published: 12/Feb/2021 17:12 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 20:19

by Michael Gwilliam
Dignitas unpaid intern
Flickr/Jernej Furman/Dignitas

Share

Team Dignitas

Esports organization Dignitas has confirmed that a job posting for an unpaid intern was made in error and will be offering paid wages for all interns.

On February 11, the organization tweeted out that they were looking to hire a League of Legends Player Manager Intern. Now, a Dignitas and New Meta Entertainment spokesperson has told Dexerto that the posting was made in error.

“Moving forward, all Dignitas and New Meta Entertainment interns will receive compensation in the form of paid wages,” the spokesperson said.

The original job listing stated the candidate would assist with the LoL team’s management operations but would be work around their current schedule of classes.

The backlash was swift with fans and those within the industry mocking the team and any benefits one may earn from the job.

 

“You guys have NBA money. Expecting someone to work for free in LA is a bad look,” esports host Akinola Verissimo remarked. “If someone is doing work that helps your bottom line, pay them. The only acceptable angle where unpaid would work is if they get to sit, watch, and learn, like a school class.”

“Shame on you for not offering any compensation,” LEC journalist Tom Matthiesen slammed.

“You guys can do better. Pay your interns,” TSM content producer Cryssylol added.

Students primarily took issue with the fact that if they wanted a job it would need to be a paying one, especially in this current climate given the global health concerns.

Following the response, Dignitas replied to the original tweet, repeating that the position is designed to work around the intern’s own schedule.

“This is a 12 week, 15-20 hour / week program meant for a college student that will work around the intern’s current schedule of classes,” the team explained. “All business-related expenses will be subject to the company’s reimbursement policy.”

In any case, the organization has opted to update its policies after the waves of criticism.

Call of Duty

LIVE: CDL 2021 Opening Weekend: OpTic begin season vs Legion’s new roster

Published: 12/Feb/2021 19:45 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 20:25

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Share

Call of Duty League CDL Atlanta

The Call of Duty League is back for its second season and kicking 2021 off is the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first of three Stage 1 events ahead of the CDL’s first-ever Major. You can find everything you need to follow the event below.

  • OpTic Chicago begin season vs revamped Paris Legion.
  • Atlanta FaZe look to get back into form vs LA Guerrillas’ new roster.
  • Day 3 preview: Legion vs LAG; Ultra vs Mutineers; NYSL vs Thieves – starts 3PM ET.

The CDL is back and better than ever in 2021, with lots of major changes made to the seasonal format. Now, the season is split into five Stages, each consisting of three Home Series-style events followed by a Major.

Opening Weekend, which also doubles as the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, is the first event of Stage 1 and the 2021 campaign, which means that all 12 teams will be looking to get off to a fast start in the CDL Points standings.

CDL Opening Weekend: Stream

The CoD League broadcasted their events exclusively on YouTube in the 2020 season and that won’t be changing for 2021. You can catch the whole Opening Weekend stream here, and watch any of the action you missed on the CDL’s YouTube channel.

CDL Opening Weekend: Schedule & Scores

This event is composed of four days of matches – two each on February 11-12 followed by a pair of three-match days on Feb 13-14.

Day 2 – Friday, February 12

  Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 13)
Paris Legion 0 – 0 OpTic Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 LA Guerrillas vs Atlanta FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 3 – Saturday, February 13

  Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 14)
Game 1 Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4 – Sunday, February 14

  Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 15)
Game 1 Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Minnesota ROKKR vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 OpTic Chicago vs Atlanta FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Results & daily recaps

Day 1 – Thursday, February 11

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 12)
Match Replay Minnesota ROKKR 1 – 3 LA Thieves  12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Match Replay Seattle Surge 0 – 3 Dallas Empire  1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Thieves dominate in CDL debut, Empire still look untouchable

High hopes for the Thieves turned into frenzied concern when they lost 0-3 to OpTic Chicago in the preseason Kickoff Classic. Now, those concerns have washed away as Los Angeles shut down an impressive Minnesota lineup in their first official match of the season. After starting the series tied 1-1, the Thieves simply started frying.

With SlasheR and Temp holding down lanes, Kenny and TJHaLy around the map creating space for a 100-point-club victory. While MajorManiak continues to play well, Minnesota heads back to the lab to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the reigning champs.

Speaking of the reigning champs, Dallas continue to look like the CDL 2021 favorites just months after winning the inaugural season’s championship. The team had to drop Clayster in the swap to 4v4, but they still have 2020 MVP Shotzzy and he is still, on a new game, dropping absurd highlight plays.

The Surge retooled and put an entire new lineup around Octane, but that didn’t amount to much in face of a cohesive Dallas unit. Fortunately, they get a couple of days off before a much easier matchup against the London Royal Ravens on Sunday.

CDL Opening Weekend essentials

CDL Opening Weekend: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online (hosted by Atlanta FaZe)
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Opening Weekend: Teams & Rosters

CDL 2021 rosters
CDL
The rosters of all 12 teams at the CDL Opening Weekend.

All 12 teams are competing in the Opening Weekend, split into two groups. The groups are determined in a special draw that takes place before each Stage and are then redrawn after the Major at the end of the Stage.

Note: Rosters are not confirmed until the tournament starts

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @Dexertointel, where we will be providing live coverage of this event, including map-by-map updates, daily recaps, and more.