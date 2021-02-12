Dignitas promises paid wages for interns after backlash over job posting

Esports organization Dignitas has confirmed that a job posting for an unpaid intern was made in error and will be offering paid wages for all interns.

On February 11, the organization tweeted out that they were looking to hire a League of Legends Player Manager Intern. Now, a Dignitas and New Meta Entertainment spokesperson has told Dexerto that the posting was made in error.

“Moving forward, all Dignitas and New Meta Entertainment interns will receive compensation in the form of paid wages,” the spokesperson said.

The original job listing stated the candidate would assist with the LoL team’s management operations but would be work around their current schedule of classes.

The backlash was swift with fans and those within the industry mocking the team and any benefits one may earn from the job.

“You guys have NBA money. Expecting someone to work for free in LA is a bad look,” esports host Akinola Verissimo remarked. “If someone is doing work that helps your bottom line, pay them. The only acceptable angle where unpaid would work is if they get to sit, watch, and learn, like a school class.”

“Shame on you for not offering any compensation,” LEC journalist Tom Matthiesen slammed.

“You guys can do better. Pay your interns,” TSM content producer Cryssylol added.

Students primarily took issue with the fact that if they wanted a job it would need to be a paying one, especially in this current climate given the global health concerns.

Following the response, Dignitas replied to the original tweet, repeating that the position is designed to work around the intern’s own schedule.

“This is a 12 week, 15-20 hour / week program meant for a college student that will work around the intern’s current schedule of classes,” the team explained. “All business-related expenses will be subject to the company’s reimbursement policy.”

In any case, the organization has opted to update its policies after the waves of criticism.