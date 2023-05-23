NICKMERCS addresses FaZe Rain’s claims about him and FaZe owners

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff responded to fellow FaZe Clan member Noradn ‘Rain’ Shat after he accused the company of hiring NICKMERCS as “damage control.”

Prominent FaZe member Rain has engaged in an ongoing battle with the company over its direction. As a part of his crusade, the YouTuber called out several cohorts for their involvement in the organization going downhill.

The former CoD trick-shooter most recently threatened to leave FaZe if they don’t remove Sebastian ‘Cbass’ Diamond from the company.

Then, NICKMERCS found himself in the crosshairs, as Rain accused FaZe of only hiring NICKMERCS to distract from a legal battle with former FaZe star Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney. The leader of the MFAM Army shrugged off accusations in a short response.

NICKMERCS responds to FaZe Rain accusations

In his Instagram story, Rain said: “You know FaZe recruited NICKMERCS in 2018 as ‘damage control’ (their words not mine) to the Tfue situation, and those idiots have been paying him $1M a year since.”

Rain added: “I couldn’t think of one memorable moment with NICKMERCS & FaZe.”

On May 23, NICKMERCS responded during a live stream.

“I feel bad for the things that he has been through, and I feel bad that he and some of the guys feel the way they do about the clan.”

Nick elaborated that he doesn’t have any time for drama with other content creators and is uninterested in escalating matters further.

“I have a baby now, chat, so as far as this drama sh*t goes and people trying to bring me into stuff, I don’t give a f**k, man.”

As for who he will side with, Nick doesn’t want to interfere with either opposing force.

“I don’t intend to get in between them or FaZe Clan and what they are doing.”

It doesn’t appear that Nick or Rain intends to mend any form of relationship they may have had.