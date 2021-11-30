Fuslie leaks suggest 100 Thieves star will be the next big YouTube signing

Following Ludwig’s shock defection to YouTube on November 29, the entire streaming community is waiting to see who moves next, and according to her own accidental leaks, it could well be 100 Thieves star Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu.

The streaming community is in a storm again after Ludwig, one of Twitch’s biggest content creators, jumped ship to join YouTube in an exclusive deal.

Question marks have already sprung up around many of the platform’s biggest stars, including everyone from site top dog Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, to OTK stars Asmongold and Mizkif, platform matriarch Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, and more. An early leak may have already revealed the next defector, however.

Earlier this month, Fuslie accidentally revealed an email with the subject line “YT Confidential” ⁠that seems to confirm she has agreed to leave Twitch for YouTube Gaming sometime in the near future.

Compounding the evidence was the attachment: a PDF file from United Talent Agency marked “Fuslie: BINDING,” which is likely her YouTube offer.

Fuslie panicked when she revealed the emails. “Did I just leak all my… oh my god. Jeez… I gotta go,” she said, quickly tabbing away and ending the stream. She has not addressed the email leaks since then.

The leak does leave several questions in the air. The first is her Twitch deal, which she penned in September 2020. If that original deal was a one-year exclusivity contract, the 100 Thieves star would have been free to negotiate two months ago. That then begs the question: why is she waiting to announce?

The move, which was originally leaked all the way back in early November, may have been put on the back burners after Fuslie split from long-time fiance Edison Park, ending a lengthy five-year relationship.

More likely, however, is the 100 Thieves star has simply been hashing out details and digits with Google’s titanic site, and an announcement may come soon.

The possible YouTube swap would mark the second major move for Fuslie this year, after she threw her lot in with 100 Thieves as a content creator in late May.

It’s already been a huge 12 months for the popular Twitch streamer, who currently ranks sixth in the platform’s top female stars. She recently crested the one-million follower mark on the site, and regularly clocks up between 10k and 20k concurrent viewers on her streams.

Fuslie recently congratulated Ludwig on his surprise YouTube reveal on November 29, writing: “Let’s go, Ludwig, holy ssheeessssshhhhh! You deserve it, king.”