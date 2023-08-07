Fresh IShowSpeed hospital photo surfaces as streamer recovers in Japan

A new photo of IShowSpeed in hospital has surfaced, showing the YouTube streamer making a recovery from his recent bout of cluster headaches – and the swelling around his eye has gone.

Over the last couple of weeks, IShowSpeed had been doing more and more IRL streams – mainly of him going to football matches and interacting with fans.

However, during his recent trip to Japan to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action against PSG, things came to a halt. Speed revealed that he had been taken to hospital with massive swelling around his right eye. At first, it was unclear as to what had caused the issue, but it was revealed that he was suffering from cluster headaches.

Article continues after ad

Speed has since streamed from the hospital as he reached the milestone of having 19 million subscribers on YouTube and fans have been eager for updates as to when he might be home and streaming regularly again.

As it stands, Speed is still in hospital in Japan, but a new image has surfaced of him now that the swelling around his eye has started to disappear.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It was posted by a number of his fan update accounts, with them all stating that he was doing better. It’s unclear where they got it from, but a few of them have been in contact with his friend and editor.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, it shows Speed in good spirits and looking much more like himself than he previously did when the swelling had ballooned to the levels it previously did.

As noted, there is still no timeline as to when he might be home or even allowed to travel given that updates have been thin on the ground in the last few days aside from this photo.

Though, fans are keen to see Speed get back on his feet and get back to doing what he does on his streams.