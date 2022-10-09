French YouTuber Squeezie pulls over 1 million Twitch viewers during F4 Racing event

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

French YouTuber Lucas ‘Squeezie‘ Hauchard hosted his very own F4 Racing event, which had over 40,000 in live attendance with millions more tuning in online.

26-year-old French YouTuber Squeezie is one of the biggest creators in the world. Known for his popular freestyles and rap battles, he’s amassed over 17M subscribers to date.

On September 29, the popular YouTuber announced he’d be hosting his own open-wheel F4 racing event, the Explorer Grand Prix.

Featuring 22 creators partaking in the race, it was a remarkable competition.

YouTuber hosts own F4 racing event

According to Jake Lucky, all drivers trained for six months to be able to compete in the race — which was held at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans on October 8.

Over 40,000 showed up in live attendance, and the stream peaked at 1,041,828 viewers on Twitch. Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc even tuned into the stream from Japan ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix had its intense moments too, where even one YouTuber crashed— though thankfully nobody was hurt.

Following the event, Squeezie took to Twitter, where he thanked his fans for helping him create an unforgettable memory.

The YouTuber also thanks the other drivers, as well as the engineers, mechanics, and volunteer marshals for helping run the event.

