French daredevil Remi Lucidi dies after falling off skyscraper

Adrenaline junkie and daredevil Remi Lucidi unexpectedly fell to his death after reaching at least 721ft on a skyscraper.

French daredevil Remo Lucidi plummeted to his death in a recent 721ft walk to the 68th floor of a tall skyscraper.

The accident happened in Hong Kong where Lucidi was based. Just days before his death, Lucidi had also ventured to the top of a tower in the city’s version of Times Square.

Lucidi has previously scaled towers and rooftops all over the world including Bulgaria, France, Austria, and Dubai, where he reached a staggering 1,394ft high.

Instagram: remnigma Remi Lucidi reaching a feat in Europe.

Remi Lucidi was last seen by a maid climbing outside the 68th floor of Tregunter Towers

Lucidi may have had years of experience towering some of the highest feats known to man, but his decision to not lock in with the proper proved fatal in his last walk on a Hong Kong skyscraper.

The daredevil was reportedly last seen on July 27 at 7:30PM by a maid on the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower, as he knocked for assistance for his misplaced footing.

The 30-year-old fell to a mid-level patio, where police then identified him.

A source told Sky News after finding Lucidi’s body, “A preliminary investigation suggested the man was an extreme sports enthusiast.”

Instagram: remnigma Remi Lucidi climbing in Dubai.

The source continued, “It is possible that he got trapped outside the penthouse while practicing an extreme sport in the building, and he knocked on the window for help, but accidentally fell to his death.”

Lucidi was last seen walking on land when he entered the Tower and told on-site security that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

His tragic accident has touched explorers alike, as many people have taken to Lucidi’s Instagram to say their goodbyes, with one individual saying, “Bro went out doing what he loved! He lived his life fully. Not many can say that.”