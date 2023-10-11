Bar employees offer no help when a bathroom ceiling collapses on a girl

After a bathroom ceiling collapsed on a girl, not one employee from the bar would offer her help.

Nights out with friends usually consist of a few beverages, a couple of dance moves, and copious amounts of pictures to look back on.

However, for one girl, her night at the bar took a turn for the worse when a bathroom ceiling collapsed on her.

After the ceiling caved in, she took to TikTok to share her story, adding that nobody working at the bar would offer her help.

TikTokers suggest filing a lawsuit against the bar

Gracie McCauley was caught off guard when she was using the bathroom at The Backyard at Northgate in College Station, Texas.

While using an individual bathroom behind a stall, the ceiling collapsed atop McCauley. Soaked and smelling rather unpleasant, she said in her viral TikTok video that none of the bar employees would assist her.

She even captioned her video saying, “No way I can just get knocked out by the ceiling and literally every worker ‘doesn’t know what I should do?’”

However, McCauley didn’t let a wet outfit put a damper on her night, as she continued to party with her friends.

Though McCauley was in good spirits, she did ask her friends what her hair smelled like, to which they answered, “Straight up doo-doo,” as well as, “It smells like s—t!”

Those who viewed her TikTok video took to her comments to say they would have contacted someone more authoritative than just a bar manager, saying, “Bro, the way I would call the health department,” as well as, “Lawsuit, hello?”

Someone even wrote that they had walked in on the situation as it was happening, saying, “Girl I walked in on this, I am so sorry!”

Others were shocked that she stayed the night despite being drenched from head to toe.

McCauley didn’t give much of a follow-up, however, she did comment back to some TikTok users saying that she went back to the stall an hour later and there was still no ‘wet floor’ sign or proper precautions for the very apparent hole in the ceiling.

