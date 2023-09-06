Elevator at Instagram-famous Bali hotel kills 5 people after crashing into ravine

Five staff members of an Instagram-famous hotel in Bali have died after an elevator in the resort crashed 300 feet down into a ravine.

The Ayuterra Resort in Bali is a super-popular travel destination for influencers, famous for its luxurious scenic views, creature comforts, and an outdoor elevator that became somewhat of a viral experience for guests to post online.

The elevator offered a jaw-dropping view of the hotel’s surrounding scenery, taking guests from the top of a ridge to the ground level of the resort where the business’ facilities are located.

However, an issue with that very elevator has resulted in the deaths of five people who worked at the resort, as reported by the Bali Sun.

Deadly elevator incident in Instagram-famous hotel kills five employees

On September 1, five hotel workers stepped into the elevator — but its cable snapped, sending the crew plummeting down an estimated 300 feet into a ravine.

Two of the five workers reportedly died on impact, while the other three succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital.

The victims were 20-year-old Ni Luh Supernigsih, 23-year-old I Wayan Aries Setiawan, 19-year-old Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 24-year-old Kadek Hardiyanti, and 19-year-old Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna.

Instagram: Ayuterra Resort Five workers were killed when an Instagram-famous elevator at the Ayuterra Resort plummeted to the ground.

In a statement to the Bali Sun, Ubud Police Commissioner Made Uder claimed that the rope pulling the elevator up was not strong enough and eventually snapped.

“The steel swing rope was not strong enough to pull the weight upwards, which was quite heavy, and the safety wedge or brake did not function, so the elevator slid downwards at high speed so this accident could not be avoided,” Uder said. “As a result, the five elevator passengers died.”

An investigation into the tragedy is currently underway, and guests who were staying at the resort at the time of the incident have been relocated during the examination and mourning proceedings.

Locals have offered their condolences in the aftermath, grieving the five young people whose lives were suddenly lost on the brink of starting their careers.