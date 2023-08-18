TikToker Caleb Coffee updates fans after 80ft fall off cliff

TikToker Caleb Coffee has been hospitalized after falling 80 feet from a cliff and onto scorching hot lava rocks while hiking in Hawaii as his sister claimed he is “lucky to be alive”.

TikToker Caleb Coffee, who has over 11 million followers on the app, was hiking with friends Wednesday, August 16, when he allegedly slipped and fell from a 60-80ft cliff, landing on the rocks below. He was immediately airlifted to a hospital, but has suffered a fractured spine, broken femur, elbow, and wrist with gashes and burns across his entire body, according to a statement from his family.

A GoFundMe created for the 18-year-old features several images of him in the hospital with his family. The page says Caleb didn’t have health insurance at the time of his injury, and currently features a goal of $100K in fundraising.

His sister, Peyton, revealed he is “lucky to be alive”, she wrote: “If you can’t donate he would appreciate your prayers. He is thankful to be alive but in excruciating pain as of now.”

Caleb’s dad Jason Coffee also posted an update a day later, sharing on his Instagram Story that his son remains stable and conscious. Jason noted that the TikToker is “talking and in good spirits.”

Dad Jason wrote on Instagram: “I personally cannot make up an explanation for that other than thank you, Jesus. [Caleb] is stable, conscious, talking, and in good spirits.

“He has a small break in his neck (he has full motion in his toes and fingers). He has a broken femur (surgery placed a rod through it), two plates and 10 screws in his right elbow, a fractured left wrist, stitches in forehead and lip.”

He added his son “had another MRI to take a closer look at his neck”.

Caleb makes statement about his accident

Caleb addressed his fans, whom he called the ‘Coffee Crew,’ in a post on his father Jason’s Instagram Thursday and revealed he did not break his neck.

“It’s day two after falling off an 80-foot cliff. All the doctors thought that my spine or neck was broken. I just got out of an MRI and somehow, miraculously, it is not broken, just irritation,” he said.

Responding to a Tiktok video reporting on his accident, Caleb gave another update on how he’s doing.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you to anyone that’s trying to help me or support me right now. And I wanted to let you guys know a little update. I just found out that my neck and spine is not broken, so thank you so much, God.

“I just wanted everybody to know that anyone that’s supporting me, I really appreciate you guys and I’m doing my best to get better.”