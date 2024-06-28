World champion diver ignores ‘no women’ sign on waterslide to TikTok fans’ horror

TikTokers are warning why a ‘no women’ sign on waterslides should always be heeded after a world champion diver “went for it anyway.”

Rhiannan Iffland, an Australian high diver and an eleven-time world champion, frequently shares her conquest of “dizzying heights” via her TikTok account.

However, when Iffland posted her descent down Austria’s Area 47 adventure park – dubbed the fastest slide in Europe – viewers took to the comments to warn others against following suit.

Reaching speeds of up to 80km per hour (that’s nearly 50 miles), the slide encourages women to skip the ride for a safer descent… a warning Iffland chose to ignore.

While some viewers assumed the ‘no women’ sign was “a sexism thing”, others quickly shared their own experiences on similar slides to help educate those confused.

“We got too many holes,” one woman wrote, with Iffland’s comment section unanimously dubbing the aftermath a “waterslide enema”. An enema refers to inserting liquid into the rectum to help relieve constipation, colon cleanse, or even douching.

“Unfortunately I got a waterslide enema,” another user said, calling it the “weirdest thing” they had “ever experienced.” They also shared that they “couldn’t stand upright” afterward and ultimately “peed out half the swimming pool in the toilet from my butt.”

A third revealed they were “in agony for days” after experiencing the dreaded “waterslide enema”, with a fourth describing the outcome as “deep cleaning that baby box.”

Iffland’s TikTok failed to provide any follow-up on whether or not the world champion diver experienced a similar phenomenon. Considering her expertise in cliff jumping and diving from extreme heights, however, it can be assumed Iffland was aware of what positioning would help prevent any injury.

She has since posted multiple TikToks depicting dives from insane heights, showing that at the very least, Iffland survived the slide.