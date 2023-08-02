Fouseytube apologizes for saying racial slur during Twitch subathon

YouTube star Fouseytube has published a public apology after using a racial slur while singing along to a song during his Twitch subathon.

Fouseytube is a prominent YouTuber who is now building a presence on Twitch, where he currently boasts over 229 thousand followers.

Fousey is in the middle of an ongoing subathon — a continuous broadcast that adds a certain amount of time with every subscription a viewer decides to give a streamer. In the past, streamers’ subathons have gone on for months at a time.

Fousey’s subathon has been rife with drama already, with the YouTuber getting into scuffles with drunk strangers and even facing off with a supposedly armed man at a Party City store. However, the latest incident to take place during the broadcast prompted him to make a public apology on Twitter.

Fouseytube apologizes after using racial slur during Twitch stream

On August 1, Fousey was in his bedroom rapping along to J. Cole’s song ‘Love Yourz’ when he used a racial slur that’s present in the song’s lyrics.

Fousey immediately clapped his hand over his mouth and doubled over before hitting his bed in frustration and letting out an angry, “F*ck!”

“I never use that word, I swear to f*cking God, this isn’t content!” he shouted. “I never use that f*cking word. I’ve listened to rap songs every day on this subathon, and I always change it out for ‘brotha.'”

Fousey later took to Twitter to issue a formal apology due to the situation.

“I could not be more ashamed or upset with myself,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “I am deeply sorry. This doesn’t represent my character. I literally tweeted two weeks ago against the usage of the word. I will do better. No question.”

Twitter: fousey Fouseytube published a written apology on Twitter.

xQc, Devin Haney & more react to Fouseytube’s Twitch stream

Since then, Fousey has been met with an outpouring of support from other stars, with even the likes of pro boxer Devin Haney reposting a clip of the moment with a series of crying laughing emojis.

Another pro boxer, Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor, also chimed in on the situation, writing, “Leave Fousey the f*ck alone! Don’t let me tell you twice, I don’t care.”

Even Twitch star xQc reacted to the incident, saying that he “gets” Fousey’s frustration over the incident as he likely didn’t want his subathon to end by risking a possible ban.

Although Fousey’s Twitch account is still active at the time of writing, Fousey did receive a ban in the middle of his subathon nearly two weeks ago, causing him to plead with Twitch to re-instate his channel.