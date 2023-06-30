Four Nijisanji Vtubers announce graduation as exodus continues

Nijisanji has announced that four more of its talents will be graduating later this year with Azura Cecilia, Nara Haramaung, Reza Avanluna, and Hyone Elatiora all set to leave.

Nijisanji used to be split up into several different branches: Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and English. However, the Vtuber agency merged most of its branches in April 2022, leaving just the main branch and EN.

The Indonesian talents were affected by this change with big names like Zea, Taka, Siska, and Amicia all graduating in 2023.

Now a further four ex-Nijisanji Indonesia talents are moving on and ending their time with the agency. This follows the loss of Nina Kosaka, Mirei Gundo, and Asahina Akane.

Four ex-Indonesia Vtubers graduate from Nijisanji

Nijisanji Indonesia has confirmed that four more of its talents will graduate in the coming months with a fan translation of the statement reading: “Here is the announcement for the four livers who will graduate from Nijisanji: Azura Cecilia, Nara Haramaung, Reza Avanluna, and Hyona Elatiora.”

The confirmation continues: “Accounts such as YouTube channels and other social media will be closed sequentially after the graduation date. Liver-related sales such as merchandise and voice will be discontinued as well after the graduation date.”

Nijisanji goes on to pay tribute to the four talents praising the work they’ve done and committing to fully supporting all of them through to their graduations.

Azura Cecilia will be the first to leave with her graduation confirmed for August 20. Nara Haramaung will follow on September 3, then Reza Avanluna on September 30, and finally Hyona Elatiora on October 29.

These graduations will see the majority of ID’s first three waves gone with just Hana Macchia, Rai Galilei, Riksa Dhirendra, and Layla Alstroemeria remaining.

This announcement comes after some fans criticized Nijisanji for its perceived mismanagement of talents, going as far as to label the agency a “black company.”