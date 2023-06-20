Vtuber fans label Nijisanji “black company” after Mirei Gundo graduates

Following the announced graduation of Mirei Gundo, Vtuber fans are labeling Nijisanji and its parent organization ANYCOLOR a “black company,” criticizing its business decisions.

Sometimes referred to as a black corporation or black business, a black company is a Japanese term that describes a company with dubious ethics. It is often used against manufacturing and office corporations that prioritize profit over the happiness of their employees.

This label has been used before to target Nijisanji after Zaion Lanza was fired. Genshin streamer Sayu Okami would later offer insight into Zaion’s negative experiences with ANYCOLOR’s management leading some people in the community to question Nijisanji.

Article continues after ad

However, those accusations weren’t overly pronounced. Following the graduation of Mirei Gundo though, more and more Vtuber fans are starting to accuse something more sinister is at play.

Vtuber Agency Nijisanji accused of being a “black company”

Mirei Gundo’s graduation has prompted some members of the Vtuber community to call Nijisanji “a black company,” in response to long-serving member Mirei Gundo graduating following a comment about baseball.

In response to the announcement of the graduation, one fan tweeted: “Nijisanji firing a very popular talent for making a baseball joke. They ain’t even hiding the fact they’re a black company lmao. We must free all their talents. They deserve better than this crap.”

Article continues after ad

In response to ANYCOLOR’s stock price recovering, another user said: “Weird as hell, so instead of catering to fans or people who support Vtubers in general, they choose baseball mafia? The Black Company meme isn’t a meme anymore.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others were critical of Nijisanji’s decision-making: “I understand that Japanese fans were upset that Mirei Gundo made a joke about Shohei Ohtani getting hit with the baseball, but Nijisanji is a total joke for firing her over that…”

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone agreed with the complaints about Nijisanji.

Vtuber journalist and Dexerto contributor Ducky said: “1. It likely wasn’t because of one tweet. 2. Even if it was, NIJISANJI used ‘graduation’ not ‘termination’. 3. That tweet was very damaging for Niji’s brand and likely cost them in a business sense.”

Similarly, the consensus from a lot of Japanese fans is that Mirei Gundo’s graduation was necessary with her comments being seen as disrespectful and even potentially encouraging dirty play.

Article continues after ad

Baseball is an extremely important and culturally impactful sport in Japan. Even if Gundo’s comments were intended as a joke some Eastern fans clearly feel as though it isn’t a topic anyone should joke about.