Forsen banned on Twitch for second time in 2020

Popular Twitch variety streamer and former esports pro Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has been banned on Twitch. The detail surrounding the Swede’s ban remain unclear.

You might not have watched Forsen, but your Twitch experience was likely influenced by him. The Swede has spawned many memes and trends that live on until this day, including the ForsenCD and monkaS emotes.

Advertisement

However, he might soon be wiped from the platform entirely. Forsen was handed down a Twitch ban on September 9, and it’s unclear if he will return.

Why was Forsen banned on Twitch?

As we mentioned at the top, the reasonings behind Forsen’s ban remain unclear at this point in time. The streamer has yet to speak out about his suspension, and Twitch doesn’t comment on individual streamer suspensions publicly.

Advertisement

What we do know is that the ban came through after Forsen went offline on September 9. It could have potentially been for something he did on that stream, although Twitch has often handed down judgment late in some instances.

Read more: Dafran reveals update on his farming career after quitting Twitch

The length of Forsen’s ban is also unknown. Without details about how the Swede got banned, there’s no way of estimating how long he will be suspended for.

Forsen was banned earlier in 2020 for two weeks after going on a rant while playing a Valorant game. He reportedly broke Twitch’s community guidelines for “hateful conduct.”

Advertisement

Who is Forsen?

Forsen is one of the most popular variety streamers on the platform, broadcasting himself playing a number of different games to the world. He is a member of Cloud9’s stream team, having joined the organization back in April 2017.

He has over 1.3 million followers on the platform, making him one of the top 100 streamers on the platform. He also averages around 9,000 concurrent viewers every time he goes live.

Read more: Twitch streamer Jinny attacked by wild deer in IRL broadcast

Before he got his big break on Twitch, Forsen was a professional Starcraft II and Hearthstone player. He was active in Starcraft II from 2010 to 2014 before making the swap to Blizzard’s card game. He retired from professional play in 2017 to start streaming full time.

Advertisement

We will update you once more information arises.